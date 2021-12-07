Al Vuona Men’s Shop, 540 Main St., Worcester





The downtown block at 500 Main Street is quiet these days, having changed hands three years ago and undergoing a slow renovation. The Federal Square location, across from the Hanover Theater for the Performing Arts, was once a retail hotspot. The 1950s and 1960s were busy times for the region at the southern end of downtown. Al Vuona’s Men’s Shop & FormalWear, in a narrow five-story building at 540 Main St. shown in this week’s photo Then was in a row of stores on a busy sidewalk. Do you remember Moran shoes and Kranich jewelers? Or Mac-Ben sporting goods? Don’t forget the War Surplus Store. And the Liggett Pharmacy. How about the one hour jet dry cleaning? Over the years, as retail faded, much of the bloc became part of the Small Business Service Bureau, headed by Frank Carroll. He took over two buildings south of Al Vuona, the Dexter and Academy buildings. In 2018, Carroll sold his property to the Menkiti Group for $ 2.85 million. Albert J. VuonaSr., who died in 2006, ran a men’s clothing store in Federal Square for 34 years. Vuona started in the men’s clothing business in the 1940s, working for Bonardi’s and P&Q Clothiers. He opened his own store in 1952, moving to 10 Southbridge St., above Loew’s Poli-PalaceTheater, in the block that now houses the Hanover Theater. . He moved to 540 Main Street in 1961 and continued there until 1986 when he sold the business. In 1971, a decade after moving across the street to 540 Main Street, Vuon purchased the building for $ 75,000. Many years earlier, the address housed the GW Elkins watch and optical store and the Rogers, Southgate & Co. In its early years, Vuona sold a range of men’s clothing, including bespoke suits. It was one of the few shops on Main Street to meet the city’s fashion needs. He later added tuxedo and uniform rentals to his store offerings. At one point he added more stores on Front Street in Worcester, South Street in Westborough and Drury SquarePlazain Auburn. For 25 years, Al Vuona Jr., his son, was vice president of the company. Vuona Sr. sold the business in 1986, but not the building, with the store’s new owner living at 540 Main Street for five years before moving to Grafton Street. Soon after, Al Vuona Jr. opened a cafe and newsstand in the Federal Square building. It was called the Vuona home page. In early 1998, with the demise of the cafe, the Vuona building was purchased by Carroll Enterprises.

