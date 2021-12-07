Breaking down corporate ruptures – WWD

The big guys have gotten bigger for so long that they feel ready to go a little smaller again.

Call it a change of temper, a shift in focus, or just a change in trend – but the impetus for businesses to grow, diversify, and pollinate led to the big break.

The uber conglomerate GE decided to split last month and split into three businesses, focusing on aviation, healthcare, then energy and digital. When H. Lawrence Culp Jr., CEO of GE, presented the split to investors, he argued that each company alone would benefit from “greater concentration”, “tailor-made capital structures” And “their own boards of directors. ”

Likewise, Johnson & Johnson splits into a mainstream, pharmaceutical and medical device company.

Together, GE and Johnson & Johnson ring a clear rallying cry for the self-reliance strategy that others, both trendy and old-fashioned, are pursuing.

VF Corp. split their denim business with Kontoor Brands, Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works have shaken hands and gone their separate ways, Saks Fifth Avenue split up their web business, Macy’s Inc. is considering the same, and more.

There is more than just a change of business heart at work.

Markets play an active role in these decisions, with investors encouraging splits and looking to dig so they can bet on the best part of the companies. (Saks is something of a poster kid now as he’s looking to bring e-commerce to the public at a big review – a valuable unlock that has activists knocking on Macy’s door).

While these are long-standing relationships that have been severed, there is also at least a decade of negotiations and some of them will need to be called off with business breakups.

“After 2008, many companies went shopping thinking they would be able to diversify, enter new categories, accelerate their growth and extract synergies,” said Michael Toure, Founder and CEO of the strategic consultancy firm Toure Capital. “The reality is that they often overpaid for assets – synergies are hard to extract and founders and key management talents quickly left the boat after the acquisition.”

But even if they take a step back now or send more companies to the public market, don’t expect negotiators to walk away.

“Given the level of innovation and the pace of growth [and] changes occurring in the market today, I think large companies have no choice but to continue to be acquirers, ”said Touré. “But now they will do it through very thorough and lengthy due diligence processes, increased transaction structuring to ensure that founders and members of the management team stay on board and motivated longer. And, very often, will not value any of the potential synergies in the proposed valuation. “

So there’s a sort of cleanup going on in the market, with the big companies selling pieces and buying up others – as was the case with VF, which followed the Kontoor spin-off with the Supreme acquisition. .

But selling isn’t always something fashion does well.

“When you’re in a growing business, it’s really hard to assess whether this growth path is going to hold up or not,” said Matthew Katz, managing partner of the consulting firm SSA & Co. “As businesses grow. develop, it is difficult for them to make a difficult choice.

“As entrepreneurs, we tend to fall in love and stay in love,” Katz said.

But, like everything else, it’s a process that is getting smarter and more digitized.

Katz said capital markets are getting more sophisticated and ready to move funds where they need to be to support businesses at different stages of their lives.

There are better analytics that help companies dig deeper and understand how to get the most out of their invested capital, he said.

Below it all is the constant search for something new, better, a new growth story, a new brand or revelation to sell to investors, a promise to grow and grow and grow – until that it’s time to sell again, then divide and sell forever.

