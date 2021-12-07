



Princeton Swimming Big Al Open December 3 – December 5, 2021

Princeton, New Jersey

SCY (25 years) Invitation

Live results Summary of men: Princeton started the night with a victory in the men’s 1650 freestyle, as junior Dylan Porges won (15: 08.25) by almost 11 seconds over Stanford Li of Columbia (15:19:40). 4 athletes in this event, including Porges and Li, achieved NCAA Division I “B” qualifying times. The Princeton men posted a 1-2-3 in the 200 butterfly final with Raunak Khosla leading the field in 1: 42.48. That time is just outside of Khosla’s best time (1: 42.05) of the 2019 Ivy League Championships, but his time was still below the NCAA “B” qualifying standard. There were 6 men in the final who were under the NCAA “B” Cup 1: 46.69. This was Khosla’s 3rd individual victory at the Big Al Invite, having already swept the IM events. Khosla’s times in 200 IM (1: 43.66) and 400 IM (3: 45.55) earned her the NCAA “B” qualifying standards, in addition to her 100 breast foreplay (52.45 ), which he decided to delete. Khosla now has 4 individual qualifying times for the NCAA “B”, but he will have to see The Ivy League did not compete last season due to COVID-19 concerns, but it qualified for the NCAA during this 2019-20 season. At the Ivy League Championships, Khosla won the 200 butterfly / 200 IM / 400 IM and qualified for the NCAA in all 3 events. The Princeton men also won the 400 freestyle relay, with the quartet of Josh brown (44.19), Max Walther (43.10), Nicholas Lim (43.47) and Khosla (42.81) combining with a final time of 2: 53.57. Princeton made a late charge on Utah, but that wasn’t enough to close the gap as Utah ultimately won the invite by 60 points. OTHER EVENT CHAMPIONS: George Washington claimed his first win of the night as senior Marek Osina had a last 50-meter monster (26.09) on his 200 back to win the event (1: 43.84) well under time. NCAA B ”of 1: 45.04.

Columbia rookie Demirkan Demir won the men’s 200m in 1: 54.28 and was the only athlete to keep all of his split times under 30 seconds. With Demir, Brian Lou of Princeton (1: 57.10) also clocked an NCAA “B” time.

There were only 10 divers in the 10m platform event, so everyone scored points. Utah freshman Ben Smyth led the way with 398.95 points, well ahead of Colten Young of Princeton (356.25). Utah had the most divers in the event (4) and scored 62 points for their team. POINTS PER TEAM (MEN) FINAL University of Utah, 1075.5 Princeton University, 1015.5 Columbia University, 615.5 University of Denver, 529.5 George Washington University, 469 Texas Christian University, 37 Summary of women: Utah had 5 athletes, all freshmen, who scored the top 8 of the 1,650 freestyle. Marlene Sandberg of Utah won the event in 16: 36.45. Utah scored 77 points overall in this one event. Rutgers University was the only 400 freestyle relay to have had 4 under 50s, including the first stop. Sofia Chichakina led in 49.73, followed by Sofia Lobova (49.17), Virginia Menicucci (49.87) and Elen Trentin (49.73). Chichaikina was faster than she was in the individual 100 freestyle where she placed 3rd in 49.91. Rutgers also gained important points in the individual 100, as all 4 women in their championship relay scored points. Lobova was 2nd (49.38), Menicucci 6th (50.76) and Trentin 9th in the B final (50.76). In total, Rutgers had 55 points in the women’s 100 freestyle. OTHER EVENT CHAMPIONS: Princeton sophomore Jess Yeager was the only athlete under 2:00 in the 200 butterfly, as she won the event in 1: 59.93.

Natalie Arky of Denver won the women’s 200 backstroke (1: 53.37) by almost 3 seconds over Emma Lawless of Utah (1: 56.61). Both women were below the NCAA “B” qualifying standard of 1: 57.11.

It was a start-to-end race between Charity Pittard of Utah and Jennifer Maeda of Denver, with Pittard having the best running back and winning with an NCAA “B” qualifying time of 2: 12.53.

Rutgers had huge dive points with a 1-2-3, Savana Trueb leading the divers with 295.60 points. The top 3 divers alone scored 53 points. POINTS PER TEAM (WOMEN) FINAL University of Utah, 1005 Princeton University, 849 University of Denver, 639 George Washington University, 539 Rutgers College Swimming, 513 Texas Christian University, 73 Columbia University, 48

