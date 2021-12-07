Fashion designer Samuel Ross on his latest timepiece

Samuel ross

porthole



British fashion designer Samuel Ross is known for a lot, one of which is the mentorship of Virgil Abloh, for the design of angular men’s clothing, and now, for his next timepiece with Swiss watch brand Hublot.

Bringing a brutalist style to a classic bracelet breaks boundaries that the brand has never seen before. At just 29, Ross says this new watch design is what.

I think it’s about using semantics to evoke emotions, Ross explains.

I’m interested in offering a fresh perspective on what a new design should look, smell and feel like, he said. In the 21st century.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 10: Winnie Harlow & Virgil Abloh present Samuel Ross for A-COLD-WALL … [+] with the British Emerging Talent Menswear Award during the Fashion Awards 2018 in Partnership with Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings / BFC / Getty Images)

Getty Images



He’s already won the, and his new watch, which debuts in June of next year, is meant to be a minimalist sculpture of sorts.

Ross won the Hublot Design Prize 2019 and that’s how it all started. Known for connecting the worlds of industrial design to fashion, he was discovered at age 21, when Abloh invited him to join Donda, the design agency of Kanye West, and Off-White, the fashion label of ‘Abloh.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Four years later, Ross launched his own line of men’s clothing called A-WALL-COLD * and has since designed furniture, art installations and made numerous design collaborations.

While details of the watch have yet to be revealed, it combines igneous rock (granite) with steel for an industrial watch that will be revealed in the coming months. But it remains a mystery on what exactly the watch will have.

You could say there was a lot of dialogue when I won the Hublot Design Award in 2019, he said. I suggested to Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot, to collaborate with them on retail, product, brand, communication and behavior. We have been working quietly since it happened. There will be a strong communication on this in June of next year.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 15: Ricardo Guadalupe and Samuel Ross attend the Hublot Design Prize … [+] cocktail party at the Serpentine Gallery on October 15, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Hublot)

Dave Benett / Getty Images for Hublot



which is sort of a similar approach he takes to fashion (his collections have been noted for merging the working class uniforms used across Britain with elements of Savile Row tailoring). It’s a sign of what’s yet to come in 2022.

I think it boils down to haptics, the idea of ​​sense, touch, and color having this dialogue together; experimentation, Ross said. In terms of minimalism, I like to treat my house like a temple, but in terms of the articulation between works of art and watchmaking, to a certain extent, I want to be able to transport the minds of the spectators elsewhere. To bring up the question of how, why, who and what. When I think about this, the question that arises is what is my mission here.

Ross counts many designers as an influence on him. I learned to gather information with optimism, which I learned from Virgil Abloh, he said.

My first meeting with a multidisciplinary mogul would be Massimo Vignelli, the Italian industrial designer who did it all, including designing the signage for New York’s subway stops. It changed the way I think about material and how it can be applied in micro and macro. I am also very influenced by the British sculptor Anthony Caro.

Ross is often said to be heavily influenced by Brutalism, an architectural movement of the 1950s. It’s an impossible truth, he says. It was a language I was overexposed to, so I knew how to articulate it. There is an austerity of brutalism associated with not being forced into it.

Her fashion brand uses a rule of law when it comes to developing a new piece.

When it comes to product development, I have this rule of law in the studio, every product has to have four discovery points, Ross said. If he doesn’t have them, they didn’t.

These four discovery points include a lot, including what he calls understanding the customer, the market, technical skills, and soft culture, before entering into the dialogue about product development.

I always believe in the expert who does one thing; I have so much respect for artisans, he says.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 10: A model walks the runway at the A-COLD-WALL * runway show during London Fashion … [+] Week Men’s June 2018 at the Truman Brewery on June 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips / BFC / Getty Images)

Getty Images



Just as men’s fashion Ross is influenced by architecture and abstraction, like the hard-edge painters of the 1960s, like Barnett Newman and Frank Stella, although he is really influenced by postmodern sculpture of the late 1980s. 1950 to 1980s.

If I think of Josef Albers and Frank Lloyd Wright, the post-war era of optimism and creativity is one of the most organic times I feel like I understand work, Ross said.

Although he has a deep love for architecture and urban design, this next watch will be avant-garde or futuristic, rather than retro.

I wanted to focus on the weight and scale of the watch, the feeling of expressing the eccentricity of Hublot, a confidence and daring reflected through my generation, Ross said. This is to examine how the shapes and ergonomic shapes, not only on the watch itself, but also on the scaling of what the watch will bring into a physical environment, to ensure that there are layers of expression that inform that.