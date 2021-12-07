Fashion
20 Amazon fashion essentials to treat yourself to for the holidays
Looking for the best products to give and get this holiday season? To verifyHoliday guide highlighted here.
Holiday shopping is officially upon us! And since you can’t pour into an empty mug, be sure to grab a little something for yourself while you check out the other people on your list. A good place to start? Amazon Fashion.
So do something special for yourself and shop our list of 20 Amazon fashion must-haves below. From chunky knits to party-ready boots and, yes, the famous Amazon coat, you’re sure to find a perfect pick-up to get you through the season.
Zesica Women’s Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Sweater
The only bad thing about this oversized sweater is deciding which color to buy: the perfectly chunky knit comes in 28 different options. And with nearly 9,000 5-star ratings, you can be sure it deserves a place in your winter wardrobe.
amazon.com) “> Women’s Parlovable Cross-Strap Plush Slippers (starting at $ 21.99; amazon.com)
Parlovable Womens Cross Tape Plush Slippers
These fluffy slippers come in eight pretty colors and feature rubber soles, memory foam padding and a plush top. The slippers have almost 13,000 5 star ratings with reviews calling them super soft, amazing and most comfortable slippers EVER !!
Wowshow chunky hoop earrings
Hang on a pair of extremely affordable and trendy chunky hoops, perfect if you’re dressing up for a holiday party or just want to add a little oomph to any outfit.
Brixton Heist Beanie
Reviewers praise the Brixtons beanie for being super soft and warm. It comes in 12 different colors and the 8 inch cuffed length is perfect for those who like their hats to be more fitted than loose.
Joyaria Women’s Soft Bamboo Pajama Set
Made from soft and breathable bamboo fabric, these pajamas are great for keeping you warm without making you sweat. The set is available in many color options and features classic piping along the seams.
Rectangular Butaby Sunglasses
You don’t need to spend a fortune to get started with the rectangular sunglasses trend. This two-pack comes with black and beige composite frames and lenses offering 100% UV400 protection. If you’re looking for something a little more daring, the frames are also available in eye-catching colors like hot pink, cherry red, and lime green.
Loritta Women’s Heavy Tie Socks, 5-Pack
You really can never have too many good socks. This five-pair pack is cute, comfortable, and affordable enough that you won’t be devastated when a gnome inevitably gets one of them stolen.
SweatyRocks Women’s Drawstring Joggers
We probably don’t need to sell you the merits of a good pair of sweatpants now. These soft SweatyRocks joggers have over 2,500 5 star ratings and are available in a range of neutral colors (with or without your choice of colorful stripes on the side of each leg).
Orolay Women’s Heavyweight Down Winter Coat
No list of Amazon fashion essentials would be complete with the Amazon viral mantle. The cozy puffer jacket (which is actually made by a brand called Orolay) remains a bestseller, thanks to its serious warmth, roomy hood and eye-catching style. Nowadays, the coat comes in 13 different colors.
Levis Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levis’s best-selling jacket features an ultra-comfortable Sherpa lining and is available in many versatile colors including beige, forest green and this black that goes with everything. The jacket has almost 8,000 5 star ratings and you can choose it in regular, large or large size.
Reebok Womens Club C85 Sneakers
We love the retro vibe of the Reeboks club sneakers and the beauty of the green Reeboks logo on the off-white leather. Lightweight, soft and offering good support, these are the ideal everyday sneakers.
Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Hoodie
The classic Champions hoddie is available in a wide range of colors and features a soft brushed interior lining for added comfort. And while labeled as a men’s sweatshirt, it’s also a great, slightly oversized option for women.
Amazon Essentials Lightweight, Packable Men’s Puffer Jacket
With its warm polyester padding, water-resistant shell and classic styling, it’s no wonder this Amazon Essentials puffer jacket has earned an average of 4.5 stars out of over 11,000 reviews. The puffer comes in 23 color options, but was especially fond of this eye-catching red. Best of all, the jacket stows away in an included carry bag so you can have it easily handy when you need it.
Alimens & Gentle Men’s Flannel Button Down Shirt
Every man’s wardrobe needs a classic flannel shirt. This top rated red option is made from thick warm 8 oz cotton and has over 22,000 5 star ratings.
JW Peri 90s Vegan Crocodile Leather Shoulder Bag
This adorable ’90s-inspired handbag is perfect for everything from casual nights to nights with friends. Choose from a black or white faux crocodile fabric that goes with everything, or shake things up with a lavender, pink, or light green bag.
The Drop Sia Women’s Pointed Toe Western Boots
We love these popular boots with a 2.75 ” chunky heel and subtle western detailing. The boot is available in black, tan or white and your choice of a faux leather or suede finish.
amazon.com) “> Chunky Heel Open Toe Ankle Strap Sandals (from $ 29.99; amazon.com)
Ankis Chunky Heel Ankle Strap Sandals
Latex insoles, an adjustable ankle and a non-stick sole make these top heels as easy to walk on as they are cute. Affordable shoes come in a variety of versatile colors and finishes, so you can buy a pair for each of your festivities.
Amazon Essentials Men’s Crewneck Sweater
This 100% cotton crew neck sweater is made from medium weight cotton making it a warm and polished layering piece.
Nixon Time Teller Water Resistant Watch
We love the matte black construction and gold accents of this clean-lined watch, which also happens to be water resistant to 100 meters.
amazon.com) “> Set of 20 Nackiy Hair Clips ($ 12.98, originally $ 14.99; amazon.com)
Set of 20 Nackiy Hair Clips
Faux pearls, sparkling gemstones and fun acrylic prints mean you’ll have an adorable hair accent for each of your holiday events.
