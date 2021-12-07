20 Amazon fashion essentials to treat yourself to for the holidays

Looking for the best products to give and get this holiday season? To verifyHoliday guide highlighted here.

Holiday shopping is officially upon us! And since you can’t pour into an empty mug, be sure to grab a little something for yourself while you check out the other people on your list. A good place to start? Amazon Fashion.

So do something special for yourself and shop our list of 20 Amazon fashion must-haves below. From chunky knits to party-ready boots and, yes, the famous Amazon coat, you’re sure to find a perfect pick-up to get you through the season.

Amazon Zesica Women’s Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Sweater

The only bad thing about this oversized sweater is deciding which color to buy: the perfectly chunky knit comes in 28 different options. And with nearly 9,000 5-star ratings, you can be sure it deserves a place in your winter wardrobe.

Women's Parlovable Cross-Strap Plush Slippers (starting at $ 21.99; amazon.com)



Amazon Parlovable Womens Cross Tape Plush Slippers

These fluffy slippers come in eight pretty colors and feature rubber soles, memory foam padding and a plush top. The slippers have almost 13,000 5 star ratings with reviews calling them super soft, amazing and most comfortable slippers EVER !!

Amazon Wowshow chunky hoop earrings

Hang on a pair of extremely affordable and trendy chunky hoops, perfect if you’re dressing up for a holiday party or just want to add a little oomph to any outfit.

Amazon Brixton Heist Beanie

Reviewers praise the Brixtons beanie for being super soft and warm. It comes in 12 different colors and the 8 inch cuffed length is perfect for those who like their hats to be more fitted than loose.

Amazon Joyaria Women’s Soft Bamboo Pajama Set

Made from soft and breathable bamboo fabric, these pajamas are great for keeping you warm without making you sweat. The set is available in many color options and features classic piping along the seams.

Amazon Rectangular Butaby Sunglasses

You don’t need to spend a fortune to get started with the rectangular sunglasses trend. This two-pack comes with black and beige composite frames and lenses offering 100% UV400 protection. If you’re looking for something a little more daring, the frames are also available in eye-catching colors like hot pink, cherry red, and lime green.

Amazon Loritta Women’s Heavy Tie Socks, 5-Pack

You really can never have too many good socks. This five-pair pack is cute, comfortable, and affordable enough that you won’t be devastated when a gnome inevitably gets one of them stolen.

Amazon SweatyRocks Women’s Drawstring Joggers

We probably don’t need to sell you the merits of a good pair of sweatpants now. These soft SweatyRocks joggers have over 2,500 5 star ratings and are available in a range of neutral colors (with or without your choice of colorful stripes on the side of each leg).

Amazon Orolay Women’s Heavyweight Down Winter Coat

No list of Amazon fashion essentials would be complete with the Amazon viral mantle. The cozy puffer jacket (which is actually made by a brand called Orolay) remains a bestseller, thanks to its serious warmth, roomy hood and eye-catching style. Nowadays, the coat comes in 13 different colors.

Amazon Levis Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levis’s best-selling jacket features an ultra-comfortable Sherpa lining and is available in many versatile colors including beige, forest green and this black that goes with everything. The jacket has almost 8,000 5 star ratings and you can choose it in regular, large or large size.

Amazon Reebok Womens Club C85 Sneakers

We love the retro vibe of the Reeboks club sneakers and the beauty of the green Reeboks logo on the off-white leather. Lightweight, soft and offering good support, these are the ideal everyday sneakers.

Amazon Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Hoodie

The classic Champions hoddie is available in a wide range of colors and features a soft brushed interior lining for added comfort. And while labeled as a men’s sweatshirt, it’s also a great, slightly oversized option for women.

Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight, Packable Men’s Puffer Jacket

With its warm polyester padding, water-resistant shell and classic styling, it’s no wonder this Amazon Essentials puffer jacket has earned an average of 4.5 stars out of over 11,000 reviews. The puffer comes in 23 color options, but was especially fond of this eye-catching red. Best of all, the jacket stows away in an included carry bag so you can have it easily handy when you need it.

Amazon Alimens & Gentle Men’s Flannel Button Down Shirt

Every man’s wardrobe needs a classic flannel shirt. This top rated red option is made from thick warm 8 oz cotton and has over 22,000 5 star ratings.

Amazon JW Peri 90s Vegan Crocodile Leather Shoulder Bag

This adorable ’90s-inspired handbag is perfect for everything from casual nights to nights with friends. Choose from a black or white faux crocodile fabric that goes with everything, or shake things up with a lavender, pink, or light green bag.

Amazon The Drop Sia Women’s Pointed Toe Western Boots

We love these popular boots with a 2.75 ” chunky heel and subtle western detailing. The boot is available in black, tan or white and your choice of a faux leather or suede finish.

Chunky Heel Open Toe Ankle Strap Sandals (from $ 29.99; amazon.com)



Amazon Ankis Chunky Heel Ankle Strap Sandals

Latex insoles, an adjustable ankle and a non-stick sole make these top heels as easy to walk on as they are cute. Affordable shoes come in a variety of versatile colors and finishes, so you can buy a pair for each of your festivities.

Amazon Amazon Essentials Men’s Crewneck Sweater

This 100% cotton crew neck sweater is made from medium weight cotton making it a warm and polished layering piece.

Amazon Nixon Time Teller Water Resistant Watch

We love the matte black construction and gold accents of this clean-lined watch, which also happens to be water resistant to 100 meters.

amazon.com) “> Set of 20 Nackiy Hair Clips ($ 12.98, originally $ 14.99; amazon.com)



Amazon Set of 20 Nackiy Hair Clips

Faux pearls, sparkling gemstones and fun acrylic prints mean you’ll have an adorable hair accent for each of your holiday events.