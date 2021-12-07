JMU men’s basketball prepares for UVa. fight | Sports

When JMU men’s basketball faced U.Va. on November 10, 2019, the team were playing at home at the Convocation Center, and former head coach Lou Rowe had an almost entirely different roster. The Cavaliers, then reigning national champions, defeated the Dukes who finished 9-21 (2-16 CAA) 65-34.

Over the next two years, the Dukes Dukes (7-2), led by second-year head coach Mark Byington, grew to become one of CAA’s top teams and will soon advance to the Sun Belt Conference. with the rest of JMU Athletics. The Dukes’ biggest test of the season comes on Tuesday night when they face U.Va. (6-3, 1-0 ACC) at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

[Playing U.Va. is] tremendous excitement, especially when they come to play for us, said junior goalie Vado Morse. It’s a huge game, a lot of excitement and in front of a sold-out crowd.

The only remaining Cavalier who played in the title game against Texas Tech in the U.Va.s national title race is senior goaltender Kihei Clark. The 5-foot-10-inch California native brings speed and agility to the U.Va.s team, a challenge for opposing attacks and defenses. ESPN Jay Bilas ranked Clark as one of best defenders in the country the dukes have to be careful with the ball to win.

Even if it’s not the same U.Va. team that went 66-6 (33-3 ACC) during the two-year streak that ended in its national championship, the basics that defined head coach Tony Bennetts’ time in Charlottesville remain. The Cavaliers have one of the slowest paces in the country, and the U.Vas pack line defense is effective. ranked in the top 10 in fewer points allocated per game each year from 2011-12, by team ranking.

Virginia is an elite basketball program with an elite basketball coach. This is the most successful ACC program in recent years, Byington told the media after the Eastern Mennonites game. My main goal with our guys is that we have to improve, those who come, we have to improve.

U.Va. has had its ups and downs. The Cavaliers opened the season 1-2 with a victory over Radford sandwiched between a home loss to the Navy and a road loss 67-47 to No. 15 Houston. U.Va.s has since gone 5-1 and came off a last-second victory over Pittsburgh on Friday.

Redshirt second-year forward Julien Wooden is the only remaining Duke to have played in the last JMU-U.Va. match. Wood came off the bench, collecting two rebounds and an assist.

I remember how fast the game was, people always say U.Va. likes to play slowly, but it felt pretty fast, said Wooden. If we stick together and make a team, no guys try to play heroic ball, I feel like I have a really good chance.

JMU have played in a bunch of close games so far this season. Dukes Division I’s five wins are separated by five points or less, and Morse said the experience will help JMU against U.Va.

We’ve been there before and won most of those close games, Morse said. It gave us the experience and that we can do it, regardless of the score, and [it] gives us more confidence.

Beat a U.Va. The team that started the year ranked and that some analysts had planned to finish in the ACC top-four could help JMU secure a block offer in the NCAA tournament or compete in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT ). For Byington, it’s about improving.

Going against a big program, a big team, is going to challenge us, Byington said. We just want to be our best version of ourselves and try to keep improving.

JMU and U.Va. play at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

Contact Joshua Gingrich at [email protected] For more basketball information, follow the sports office on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.