Do you remember when, Arkansas? Pfeifers stores let women pretend to be bosses on leap day 1960





Does anyone recognize what’s going on in this photo from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette archives? Hint: The year was 1960. On February 29, 1960, employees of Pfeifers of Arkansas pretended to take over the department stores in downtown Little Rock for a one-day sale. This was not one of the routine Pfeifers Days sales, which in the 1960s were held in the fall and spring. This sale only took place on the leap year day, which occurs once every four years. To prepare for the “petticoat rule,” as the Arkansas Gazette reported on February 28, 1960, the women dressed as male company executives and put on a show for the staff. The day managers included (front left) Lucille Wiland, Merle Cotton and Betty Wilson; (back from left) Bernice Stein, Sylvia Perry and Betty Womack. Photos of their faces appeared in a full-page ad featuring Helen Daniel, manager for a day, of the Home Center on Sixth and Main streets; Verna Advance, downstairs; Gussie Vandiver, store for men, whose manager had just retired; Edith Kaucher, ground floor; Alvina Kober, accessories; and Rose Matthews, ready-to-wear. Billie Carter, head of the children’s department, missed the photoshoot. The idea of ​​women taking over on a leap year did not come from Pfeifers. The petticoat rule was a joke across the country in the 20th century. In February 1932, when Montgomery Ward & Co. appointed its employees to manage the downtown Little Rock store, Georgia Bilheimer assumed the role of general manager, assisted by a few other employees and customers. Pfeifers’ ads indicated that their ladies had used their intuition to select promotions. Among these was a 45-piece set of imported terracotta dinnerware, service for eight for $ 8.88. But there was always something for sale at Pfeifers. If you waited until March 1, 1960, you could take your pick from Bogene Shiny Vinyl Garment Covers to dress up your closets for a third off. The bags were available in pink, turquoise, white or green. Preparing for a Leap Year Day sale on February 29, 1960, employees of Pfeifers of Arkansas dressed in men’s clothing and put on a show for the other employees. Among those on the show were (front left) Ms. Lucille Wiland, Ms. Merle Cotton and Ms. Betty Wilson; (back from left) Miss Bernice Stein, Ms Sylvia Perry and Ms Betty Womack. (Democrat-Gazette archives)



