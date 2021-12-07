Mariah Carey’s special holiday dress weighed 60 pounds





Mariah Carey wore a stunning golden Dolce & Gabbana dress for her Apple TV + vacation special.

She told Vogue it took six men to wear the dress’s train.

In the same interview, Carey also said the dress took 250 hours to bead. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Mariah Carey looked stunning in the gold dress she wore for her new Apple TV + vacation special but, according to the singer, the dress was far from comfy. Carey appears in “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues,” which debuted Friday, in a long Dolce & Gabbana gown with a plunging neckline, a thigh slit and a train. Talk to Vogueof Christian Allaire, Carey said the dress weighed 60 pounds and took 250 hours to bead. “The pearls are not your average pearls. The stones themselves were gigantic, but they were still beautiful and sparkled,” she told Vogue. “It was beautiful, but it hurt like a mother wearing it.”



Mariah Carey’s golden Dolce & Gabbana dress took 250 hours to bead and weighed 60 pounds.



Apple tv







Carey added that she had to have six men to carry the train just so she could walk to the stage for her performance. “Everyone was like, ‘Oh she’s exaggerating’ up to they held it for two seconds, ”she told Vogue. It wasn’t just heavy; the bodycon dress made singing a challenge, said Carey. “When something is super tight in the mid zone it’s hard because you have to catch your breath and sing,” she said. “But I’m used to it.” For the holiday special, the singer and her stylist DiAndre Tristan wanted her outfit that exudes old Hollywood glamor with its golden pearls and train to be vintage-inspired, Carey said. “It went with the backdrop of New York City and the Chrysler Building. It has a bronze, gold, copper feel that’s very festive, but not in your face,” the singer told Vogue. “I live for all the traditional Christmas colors, reds, greens, whites and silvers, but it was different.” Representatives for Carey and Tristan did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insider.com/mariah-carey-wore-60-pound-dress-apple-tv-holiday-special-2021-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos