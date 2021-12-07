Shop Netflix’s Money Heist Fashion Line





Netflixthe action-adventure of Money theft doesn’t just bow out with an action-packed final season – she gets her own unique fashion line as well. The heist thriller finally brings its unique brand of Salvador Dalí-inspired gear to fans around the world through an exclusive collaboration with Zavvi, now available for purchase. And best of all, no need to break safes to get yours Money theft (a.k.a Money theft) unisex blankets, pillows, T-shirts and sweaters. Zavvi also has bundles on some cushions, pillows, and t-shirts, so be sure to have a helping hand when shopping to see if you can save some extra paper by choosing the right combination. Fleece blanket mask Dali Money Heist Related: Money theft explains the return of the surprise character in the final season Here is the full range of Money theft modes available at the moment: Dali Money Heist mask fleece blanket € 19.99 Money Heist Dali Mask Square Cushion STARTING AT € 19.99 Money Heist Distorted Dali Mask Unisex Sweatshirt – White € 24.99 Money Heist Melting Dali Unisex Hoodie – Black € 39.99 Money Heist 3-D Dali Mask Unisex T-Shirt – Black € 16.99 Money Heist Map Heavyweight Oversized Unisex T-Shirt – Black € 20.99 Money Heist Dali Mask Close Up Unisex T-Shirt – White € 16.99 Money Heist Tonal Dali Mask Rectangular Cushion € 19.99 Money Heist Dali Mask Paint Splatter Unisex T-Shirt – White € 14.99 Money Heist Pullover Money theft

zavvi.com £ 29.99 These exclusive Zavvi fashion lines tend to sell out quickly, so order while you still can. You wouldn’t want to have to plan a fashion heist, would you? Money theft (Money theft) is now available in its entirety to watch worldwide on Netflix. Immersive production tickets Money Heist: the experience are available for London, Paris, Mexico, Miami and, from December 9 New York City. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

