Lukas Flippo, senior photographer

Just before the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, Yale men’s basketball head coach James Jones made the short trip to Ensons Menswear on Chapel Street in downtown New Haven, met the owner Jim Civitello and purchased three bespoke costumes.

Civitello, who has owned Ensons since 1986, said the costumes fit Jones perfectly. The only problem was the looming pandemic, which prevented the longtime owner from seeing his work on display when he and Jones had planned; The Yales playoffs and March Madness itself were abruptly called off.

As the new costumes hung unused in Jones’ closet and the Ivy League took a year-long hiatus from athletics, the pandemic inspired a sport-wide bandage that remained. Coaches swapped their suits and ties for school-branded polo shirts, quarter-zippers and khakis when competitions were held in empty gyms with few to no fans last winter.

Even in this more usual season, casual dress has remained the norm, including for seven of the eight Ivy League men’s basketball coaches who last coached games in March 2020. Jones and his team. The coaches, who have always worn costumes on the Yale sidelines, are the rare exception. He does not intend to abandon them.

For me, I have a routine. I am a creature of habit. I don’t like the change very much, Jones said after the Yales game against the University of Massachusetts last month, a victory in which he said he wore one of his new ones for the first time. Ensons costumes. I love my routine of getting ready for a game, showering before, going to the locker room, putting stuff on the board and putting on a costume and feeling good about myself.

Head coach James Jones sidelined during Yale’s game at Auburn last Saturday. (Courtesy of Eric Starling / Yale Athletics)

I do what makes me comfortable, and wearing a costume to every game makes me feel comfortable, he added in an interview with The News last week.

In some ways, formal wear accompanied the creation of college basketball. James Naismith, who invented the sport in 1891 and founded the University of Kansas basketball program, is said to have worn a woolen suit and vest as the Jayhawks’ first coach. Legendary North Carolina coach Dean Smith then asked his coaching staff to wear jackets and ties to the office, from a song on Changing Dress Standards by The Athletics Seth Davis.

Blazers have also been associated with some of the sport’s iconic training moments, such as former Georgetown coach John Thompson opening his jacket ahead of a game against St. Johns for reveal a sweater almost identical to opposing head coach Lou Carneseccas. Other training habits, such as Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheims’ exasperated jacket toss, are also closely tied to formal matchwear. But there have also been a few coaches who proudly adopt a different touch-up look. Bob Huggins, the current head coach of West Virginia, formerly of Cincinnati and Kansas State, has long worn a sweatshirt to games against nearly every costumed coach he faces.

Former Georgetown coach John Thompson, right, opens his blazer in front of St. John’s head coach Lou Carnesecca, left, before a game on February 27, 1985. (Courtesy George Kalinsky , Madison Square Garden / St. John’s Athletics)

To many, dressing so beautifully seems at odds with the hot, intense, and competitive environments that college basketball games typically take place in. The laid-back COVID-19 push has publicly exposed that sentiment.

If a coach wants to put on a costume at a college basketball game, a high school, a pro [game] What have you got, if they pick the one their free spirits, former Princeton head coach Sydney Johnson said on the Ivy League Hoops Hour podcast he hosted with Lawrence Schuler at the end of last month. He added that he would choose to dress casually himself. Putting on a suit and tie and sweating doesn’t make sense to me. What I honestly don’t like is people telling me what to do [and] how i should dress.

Jones, whose 338 career wins at Yale rank him as the second most successful Ivy League coach of all time, said he told his coaching staff they didn’t have to dressing formally for the games, but the four assistant assistant head coach Matthew Kingsley, assistant coach Justin Simon 04, assistant coach Alington Paul and director of basketball operations Matt Elkin literally followed suit.

Jones told his coaching staff they didn’t have to dress formally for games, but they followed suit. From left to right, Jones, assistant coach Justin Simon ’04, associate head coach Matt Kingsley and assistant coach Alington Paul during a timeout this season. (William McCormack, Contributing Photographer)

The pointy dress stretches along the Yale bench all the way to chief manager RJ Kranz 22. Kranz spins through six-blazer jumpsuits, including a full flowery suit he wore when Yale played at UNC. in December 2019, with three turtlenecks and necklaces.

Some of the more sophisticated, colorful, I’ll save them for more fun games like Harvard, Kranz said. He only had a standard blue and black blazer when he started at Yale, but said that struggling managers were part of the culture here, and when I was back home I could find Cheap suit jackets at Macys so I just started getting the ones I liked.

Yale coaches dressed for the Thanksgiving Weekly Tournament the Bulldogs played in Fort Myers, Fla. In a pre-pandemic habit, coaches often wear more casual clothing for multi-team events non-conference, which often occur in warmer or tropical climates. Jones wore beige khakis and a navy quarter-zip with a Yale Y across the chest for a match.

Although he became the head coach of Yale in 1999, Jones didn’t always get his Ensons costumes on Chapel Street. He called the navy blue suit he wore last week against Lehigh a former but a goodie and said he bought it from a rack in Australia. He acquired the three-piece suit he wore in a 2020 win over Johnson & Wales in China, where the Bulldogs played their first game of the season in 2018.

Jones has shown a flair for style in the past. When Yale played Brown in January 2020 for Coaches vs. Cancer suits and sneakers week, a sport-wide fundraising event where coaches pair their suits with sneakers, Jones said he intentionally paired a pair of all-white Under Armor HOVRs with his white shirt. Although the cause meant a lot to him after losing his mother to cancer, he said after the game that he didn’t like wearing sneakers with his suit and was a lot more out of date. comfortable with this [he] wear normally[s].

Jones intentionally paired all-white underwear with her dress shirt during costume and sneaker week in January 2020 (William McCormack, Contributing Photographer)

Against UMass last month, he paired the Ensons blue plaid suit with a patterned pink pocket square and tie.

He’s considered one of the best dressed coaches in NCAA basketball, so I was quite happy to be able to dress him up, said Civitello, who has attended Yale basketball games in the past but not yet this season.

Just a few seasons ago, nearly every team at Yale faced off against star coaches dressed in suits or at least blazers and sidecar shirts. But the Bulldogs, while not completely alone in their fashion decisions, have little company this year. Almost all of the coaches of the 10 teams Yale has played this season have gone laid back and wore polo shirts or quarter-zippers in their games against the Elis.

Jones wears an Enson suit on the Yale sideline in a win over UMass last month. (William McCormack, Contributing Photographer)

Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard and Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello were two exceptions.

I’ll be honest with you, I think I’ll do an about-face based on my dry cleaners, Willard told the media after his Pirates’ victory over Yale. I don’t fit into a lot of the suits that I wore two years ago.If you see us casual, it’s probably because I didn’t have the suit I’m wearing right now in time.

Ahead of the season, Willard and the 10 other Big East head coaches held an hour-long Zoom call with league commissioner Val Ackerman and associate commissioner Stu Jackson to discuss the dress code, according to NJ.com. Even the head coach of Villanova Jay wright, who Barack Obama called the best dressed man in college basketball, argued for the coolness, and the consensus was simply that coaches could make a personal choice about what to wear this season. In the ACC, the head coach of Notre Dame Mike Brey said conference coaches unanimously voted on an August Zoom call to wear pants, quarter-zippers and polo shirts this season.

Enson’s Menswear on Chapel St. in downtown New Haven. (William McCormack, Contributing Photographer)

I think it’s the way of the world, said Civitello, owner of Ensons, of the casual college sneaker movement. But obviously guys like Coach Jones stand out.

As of last month, Jones said there had been no such group discussions between Ivy League coaches. As far as he knows, he and his team will be the only coaches in the league equipped for Ancient Eight games this year.

There was no conversation between the league trying to figure out what they wanted to do, Jones said. And whatever they decided, I wouldn’t have cared anyway because, again, I’m going to do what makes me feel good about myself.