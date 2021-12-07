How Shiv Roy became the most unlikely character in the “succession”

In the first season of Succession, Political strategist and media heiress Siobhan “Shiv” Roy is doing everything in her power to prove that she is nothing like the rest of her family. Unlike her older brother, Connor, she has a solid grasp of reality; unlike her drug addict brother, Kendall, she has strong control over her life choices; and unlike her reckless brother, Roman, she really knows how to make business decisions. But now, in the third season of the show, she’s revealed herself to be just as blinded by power as the rest.

When the series began, fans found all kinds of reasons to celebrate Shiv’s character. Her sharp wardrobe inspired us to wear tailored suits and stylish knits, and her working relationship with Senator Bernie Sanders made her feel like she had strong, progressive values. While she was never really likable, she was a rarity we could look out for among a bunch of terrible characters. But as the show progressed, Shiv gradually became just like the others, only worse, creating an increasing distance between his character and the audience. There is a story of fans directing sexist hatred against female characters who stand in the way of male protagonists, like breaking Bad‘s Skyler White or Mad Menit’s Betty Draper, but that’s not what’s going on here. Shiv is not liked because she is just a bad person.

Succession is a show about how power corrupts. Almost every character, with the possible exception of Kendall’s children’s pet rabbit, has been changed for the worse by the closeness of power. And Shiv has changed the most because of it: She is the most enamored of the CEO seat, the most ruthless in her fight for her, and the most protective of her access to control of the company.

This is meant to make the public uncomfortable: we should be supporting a powerful young woman who claims to be a feminist in a field dominated by older men, right? You would expect her to be an inspirational figure, and on another show, she could be. Corn Succession is more complicated than that.

In the first season, Shiv doesn’t even want to work for the family business. Or at least that’s what she said to herself. Shiv works as an advisor to Senator Gil Eavis, a progressive anti-capitalist politician who explicitly says he wants to bring down his father, the CEO of media conglomerate Logan Roy. In Season 1, Shiv has – or at least claims to have – liberal values, empathy, and little or no interest in Waystar Royco. But her true colors begin to show at the end of the season, when she confesses her desire to have an open marriage with her husband, Tom, on their wedding night. It’s not inherently wrong to want an open marriage, but she clearly manipulated him into waiting to break the news until he already made a commitment to her.

Macall Polay

Shiv’s involvement with Senator Eavis causes friction with his father, who hardly shows up at his wedding. But Logan knows exactly how to get his daughter back into her good favor. His transformation gathers momentum in Season 2, when Logan promises to make him his successor as CEO of Waystar. Shiv is completely beguiled – and corrupted – by this promise. She quits her job for Senator Eavis after making a callous comment about the poor, and barely even tries to protect Tom from going to jail on behalf of the company.

Ultimately, Shiv’s passage to the dark side is sealed when she tries to dissuade a former Waystar employee and sexually assaulted victim from testifying in Congress. A similar incident occurs in Season 3, when she prompts interim CEO Gerri to potentially denounce Roman for sending inappropriate (but not entirely unwelcome) explicit photos. Either way, Shiv claims she’s protecting women, but she’s actually just protecting herself and, most importantly, the CEO seat she dreams of.

Come in season 3, Shiv is as unmistakably, irrefutably bad as Logan, but now she’s a amateur manipulator who takes herself for a master. Her transformation is even evident in her wardrobe and her style. In season one, Shiv’s hair is long and wavy, and she wears looser clothes, as well as silks and warm tones, a staggering difference from her now iconic haircut and costumes on measure to cooler and muted colors.

Shiv will do anything to please her father, but she is so drunk with power that she has convinced herself that she is better than him. At the start of Season 3, Shiv tries to convince his brothers to sign a letter that details Kendall’s addiction, arguing that it is not in his common sense. Neither Connor nor Roman would stoop that low. In the fourth episode, Shiv tells Mark Ravenhead, an ATN presenter, to start spreading rumors that the President of the United States is “losing his grip.” When Mark threatens to go public, Shiv says in a neutral tone, “We’re not embarrassed.”

Macall Polay

These actions destroy his relationship with Tom and his family, especially Kendall. During the first season, the siblings defended themselves against their abusive father. But now Shiv is working against her siblings on behalf of her father because she thinks it will give her what she wants. In Episode 5, Kendall approaches the Waystar team at the shareholders meeting. Shiv shouts at him that he is not welcome and that he “does not care”. Actress Sarah Snook uses a terrifying, deep tone that shows just how much Shiv hates his own brother.

He has a few shreds of humanity left, but it is not enough. In episodes 6 and 7, Shiv opposes her family’s selection of extremist Jeryd Mencken as presidential candidate because she believes in democracy. While it’s heartwarming that she still has enough moral compass to recognize that fascism is bad, she contributed to the system that gave her family that power, and she actively took action against democracy, like her move in season 2 to stop a witness from speaking to Congress. And although she hates fascism so much, Shiv is still on her father’s side in Episode 7.

But what makes Shiv so compelling is that her attractiveness doesn’t equate to sympathy. The show doesn’t even allow moments of empathy for her anymore – and maybe it never did in the same way it made viewers sympathize with Kendall, who is surrounded by people who don’t seem not worry that he is an addict. He allows Shiv to be rotten without warning. Even in modern storytelling, this is rare for a female character; it would be easier to make a mother out of her, to make Tom an asshole.

Shiv Roy is the ultimate girlboss; the kind of woman who thinks being a woman in power makes her good. And she’s the weakest Roy, because she falls hardest into her father’s trap. Maybe that’s why it’s impossible to stop staring at her.

