Jennifer Lawrence’s Dior Dress at Don’t Look Up Premiere Looked So Royal

Every celebrity has a must-have fashion house. Sophie Turner is often in Louis Vuitton, Kristen Stewart is a Chanel muse and Jennifer Lawrence adore Dior. In fact, she’s been working with the brand since 2012 and was named the face of her new fragrance Joy in 2018. When it comes to big events, Lawrence will likely wear a French fashion label look. On December 5, for example, Lawrence wore a Dior dress at the Do not seek first. The dress was adorned with sparkling gold fringes and a semi-sheer cape hung delicately from her shoulders. The stunning look marked a radiant red carpet return for Lawrence, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. Kate Young, an illustrious stylist who also works with Dakota Johnson and Selena Gomez, was behind Lawrence’s look at the film’s premiere. She chose to accessorize the actor with a subtle pair of Tiffany & Co. diamond encrusted flame earrings. The indescribable jewelry was a wise choice, as it made the drama of Lawrence’s dress really pop. impact. Since Lawrence is a Dior ambassador, she’s the first to get her hands on the brand’s new season inventory. The gold cape dress was a new choice in the Diors Spring / Summer 2022 collection, although the iteration of the runway look was capless and performed in a mini silhouette. Taylor Hill / FilmMagic Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images Lawrence isn’t the only celebrity to have recently been blown away on the red carpet in a metallic dress paired with an embellished shawl that steals the stage. By attending the No time to die First in late September, Kate Middleton wore a gold dress that also featured a semi-sheer cape. The duchess cape dress, however, was a custom creation by Jenny Packham. Trend analysts have flagged both high-shine metallics and unexpected capes as the main formal wear items for 2021. Thus, combining the two buzzy elements into a sleek, fused ensemble, as Lawrence and Middleton did. , is a dramatic coup from the genius of the red carpet. The on-trend two-for-one look isn’t just reserved for star-studded movie premieres, either. If you have a formal upcoming event and love a dramatic fashion moment, consider a metallic dress with a cape. TZR has curated a selection of dresses with cape accessories, below, to get you started. We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

