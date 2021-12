Ohio State men’s basketball returns in AP poll at No.21

Beating the nation’s No.1 (now No.3) team would probably have been enough to return to the Top-25 AP after a two-week absence. But just to be sure, the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes hit the road last night and also beat Penn State, 76-64. With those two wins under their belt, Ohio State (6-2, 1-0) stepped in to also receive votes at No.21 in the AP poll this week, just behind No.20 Florida and ahead of # 22 Wisconsin, which they’ll see this weekend. After making his debut at No.17 in the initial poll, losses to Xavier and Florida along with tight calls to Niagara and Akron at home knocked the Buckeyes out of the poll. But their supporting cast, not just EJ Liddell, propelled them to their two massive wins last week. Against Duke, it was Cedric Russell who entered the game averaging 0.8 PPG in six minutes per game that did. Russell scored 12 points last Monday night, propelling the Buckeyes to a 71-66 victory over the Blue Devils. The Ohio States road game at Penn State (4-4, 0-1) was meant to be a potential disappointment or trap game the very next game after beating Duke, and he was on the road somewhere. where the Buckeyes have struggled recently. But one night when Liddell was relatively human (14 points on 4 shots out of 9), it was Kyle Young who shone the most. Young scored 16 points to go with 7 rebounds and one block in the Ohio States 76-64 win last night. Ohio State has two home games this week against Towson (KenPom # 177) and No. 22 Wisconsin. A 2-0 week would help them climb a little higher in next week’s poll. Three other Big Ten teams were included in the poll. They are: # 1 Purdue, # 19 Michigan State, and # 22 Wisconsin. You can view the full survey here: AP survey week 5 Rank Team Points Rank Team Points 1 Purdue 1525 2 Baylor 1421 3 Duke 1390 4 UCLA 1293 5 Gonzaga 1240 6 Villanova 1175 7 Texas 1101 8 Kansas 1068 9 Alabama 1029 ten Kentucky 972 11 Arizona 919 12 Arkansas 905 13 Tennessee 762 14 Houston 686 15 Connecticut 527 16 USC 510 17 State of Iowa 499 18 Auburn 419 19 Michigan State 405 20 Florida 386 21 Ohio state 370 22 Wisconsin 338 23 Séton room 177 24 BYU 157 25 LSU 135

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.landgrantholyland.com/2021/12/6/22820298/ohio-state-mens-basketball-jumps-back-into-ap-poll-at-no-21 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos