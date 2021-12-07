Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence stuns in a glittering gold dress





Jennifer Lawrence brought old-fashioned Hollywood glam to the Dont Look Up movie world premiere on Sunday night. The 31-year-old mom-to-be walked the red carpet with an elegant updo, sparkly earrings and a baby bump that sparkled gold. Jennifer Lawrence attends the “Don’t Look Up” World Premiere in New York City. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Netflix This last detail came thanks to a gorgeous floor-length maxi dress covered in beaded fringes and paired with spectacular cap sleeves, which along with pregnancy left the Oscar winner beaming at the event held. At New York. Jennifer Lawrence shines gold at the world premiere of Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up”. Mike Coppola / Getty Images The star is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. Theo Wargo / WireImage Of course, while she stood out, Lawrence was not alone on the red carpet. Some of her apocalyptic comedy co-stars have joined her, including lead man Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and writer-director Adam McKay. Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Adam McKay attend the “Don’t Look Up” World Premiere. Taylor Hill / FilmMagic And that’s just part of the star-studded cast of Dont Look Up, which also includes Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, and Timothe Chalamet. In the film, Lawrence and DiCaprio play a pair of low-level astronomers with the difficult task of warning humanity of a comet that is on a collision course with Earth. And fans won’t have to wait long to see them deliver this urgent message and see how humanity is doing. Dont Look Up is set to debut in select theaters on December 10, before hitting Netflix on December 24. Related As for seeing the bundle of joy Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney have been waiting for, fans will likely have to wait much longer than that to get a glimpse. Lawrence, who has kept details of her pregnancy under wraps, plans to do the same for anything involving the baby on the way. Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their life as much as I can, she recently explained in an interview with Vanity Fair. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome in their existence. And I feel like it starts off by not including them in this part of my work.

