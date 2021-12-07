Lions get their first drama win – CBS Detroit

Jared Goff fell back, looked to the left and let go of the ball which Amon-Ra St. Brown squeezed firmly as he sat in the end zone.

This set off a roar in Ford Field loud enough that it could be heard in the streets of Motor City.

Detroit finally found a way when Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown at the end of the time limit, taking the previously winless Lions to a 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

It feels good to stand in front of you now, Goff told reporters before answering a question.

Not only was the finish spectacular, it was gorgeous.

Goff led the Lions on a decisive 75-yard possession with no downtime after Kirk Cousins ​​threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson with 1:50 left. The Vikings failed on a 2-point conversion for the third time, and those missed opportunities turned out to be costly.

Goff threw two touchdown passes in the first half to give Detroit a 14-point lead, its biggest lead this season. Then he returned the ball twice in the second half to help Minnesota rally.

He eventually pulled it off, leading the long haul and delivering a clean pass without pressure against a three-man run to a rookie catcher, who took advantage of the Vikings’ high school playing too deep in the end zone.

It was actually crazy, St. Brown said. They were 3-4 yards in the end zone.

The Lions (1-10-1) ended a 15-game winless streak that has lasted 364 days since winning Chicago last season, giving freshman coach Dan Campbell his first franchise win. .

You want it so much for the players because they’re the ones who did all the hard work, the sweat, the tears, Campbell said. When you lose it hurts, but that’s also why winning is so great because it’s not easy to do.

The Vikings (5-7) hurt their chances of securing a wildcard in the playoffs by losing a game they were favorites to win by touchdown.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer defended the decision to drop eight defensemen in the last snap, but lamented the high school did not follow the game plan.

We weren’t brooding very well, so we felt we needed to get more guys involved in the coverage, he said.

Minnesota have the dubious distinction of being the first team Detroit defeated this year, as they missed scoring opportunities more often and allowed a struggling offensive side to score more than 17 points for the first time in the week. 1.

The Vikings, perhaps put to sleep in the first half by the Lions’ gray Color Rush alternative uniforms that looked like pajamas, woke up with 16 points in the first 18 minutes after halftime.

The woes of the Red Zone, however, will haunt them when they think back to how they let the Lions win. Minnesota had the ball inside the Detroit 20 twice in the first quarter, settling for field goals and a 6-0 lead, and kicked another field goal in the third after a training blocked at Lions 12.

We got out pretty slowly and when we got into the red zone we only got out with three, Jefferson said.

Goff finished 25 of 41 for 296 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He fumbled when Campbell chose to finish fourth and 1 of Detroit 28 with 4:08 left and the play pass didn’t deceive the defense.

I felt I had to be aggressive, Campbell said.

Goff, drafted No.1 overall by the Los Angeles Rams in 2016, had lost 12 straight starts for the longest skid for a quarterback caught first in the joint draft era that began in 1967.

St. Brown tallied 10 receptions for 86 yards and the winning touchdown was his first NFL score, ending a nine-game losing streak at home for the Detroits from last year.

Cousins ​​scored 30 of 40 for 340 yards with two touchdowns and a fumble. Jefferson tallied 11 receptions for a career-high 182 yards, taking advantage of an increased role when Adam Thielen picked up an injury early in the game.

It’s obviously a tough loss, and I’ll think about it for years, Cousins ​​said.

HEAVY HEARTS

Lions and Vikings paid tribute to the victims of the Tuesday school shooting in Oxford, Mich., By wearing a gold O on the back of their helmets.

The tragedy claimed the lives of four high school students, including Tate Myre, an outstanding football player and wrestler.

Campbell dedicated the game ball to the Oxford community after the game.

NO CIGAR

The Vikings’ eight-point loss last week in San Francisco was their biggest loss margin. They also have losses of seven and four points, three points in two overtime games and 34-33 in Arizona.

INJURIES

Vikings: Thielen injured his left ankle during opening practice and did not return. He entered the game tied for the league lead with 10 touchdowns received. RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) was inactive.

Lions: TD Nick Williams (left hand, wrist) and CB Jerry Jacobs (neck) were injured during the match but returned. RB D Andre Swift (shoulder) was inactive.

FOLLOWING

Vikings: Host Pittsburgh Thursday Night.

Lions: Play Denver next Sunday.

