Go ahead, wear the same dress every holiday party this season!

This year, many of us may venture into holiday events, parties and gatherings again. But we have a question: is it okay to wear the same dress for every holiday function? Our friend Darcy Camden has joined us to answer this question! Featured Looks: WATCH 1: A sleeveless shift dress is one of the most versatile styles to own, because you can easily layer it or underneath (or both!). Putting on a fitted blouse or turtleneck underneath alters the neckline and adds coverage to the arms. I also like a product called Sleevey Wonders, which are kind of like arm tights. Highlighted: Tommy Hilfiger sleeveless LBD (Macy’s), Sleevey Wonders WATCH 2: I started with the same dress and a high boot changing shoes, going from a heel to a boot to a flat radically changes the look of the set then, I added a cozy sweater over the dress, which covers the top and makes it look like a skirt instead. A sparkling festive headband also has a big impact. Highlighted: Striped sweater (J.Crew), crocodile boots (DSW), Headband (Express) WATCH 3: I started this one with a plaid button down shirt under the dress. A long cardigan is a great layering piece, it adds warmth and drama, and it looks great on this dress. A belt allows you to define the size. And tights don’t have to be boring! A lace patterned tights add a lot of texture to the outfit. Highlighted: Checked button-down shirt (J.Crew), gray vest (Amazon), belt (Express), patterned tights WATCH 4: This last look has the most layers, it would be great to wear on a very cold night like New Years Eve. I started with a fitted turtleneck under the dress, then added a soft jewel cardigan and a very warm fleece leggings. Finally, I made a nice plaid overcoat and a nice hat. If you’re worried about overdoing it, my advice is to stick with a simple 2-3 color palette. Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Seattle Style: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist. Segment producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and live streaming on KING5.com. Contact the new day.

