Bayanihan student organization hosts 25th annual fashion show – Marquette Wire

The 1970s, known to some as a cultural turning point, was a breakthrough for the Bayanihan student organization at Marquette University as they held their 25th annual fashion show on Saturday, December 4 in the Alumni Memorial Union Ballroom. on the theme “This fashion show of the 70s.”

BSO’s fashion show and dance showcase invited the audience to an evening of fashion, dance and culture through the Filipino principles of unity and growth.

BSO is a Filipino cultural organization in Marquette that works to promote, educate and celebrate Filipino culture with over 50 members from Bayanihan, Marquette University and the greater Milwaukee community.

Bayanihan in Tagalog translates to “working together to achieve a common goal”.

“Bayanihan describes coming together for a common goal. Engineering, said. “We recognize that we are not just here for an education or a degree, we are here to change the world for the better.”

Each year, the organization chooses a charity or nonprofit to support as part of its fundraising for the fashion show.

This year, the event raised profits for FundLife International, a youth-led, Philippines-based nonprofit organization that strives to provide innovative access to equitable education and dignified and safe opportunities to reach their full potential. Their missionincludes the provision of COVID-19 relief kits, after-school education programs and gender equality initiatives.

The BSO Fashion Show is the largest student-led fundraiser on the Marquette campus, bringing together coordinators, dancers, models, corporate sponsors and the public to achieve their goal of giving back. The 25th annual show raised over $ 3,000 with all proceeds going to FundLife International.

“The fashion show is great because we interact not only with the immediate Marquette campus, but also with local businesses,” said Savella.

BSO collaborated with a total of 12 companies and organizations for this year’s show: Meat on the Street, Abakada, SereniTea, Jamba Juice, Milwaukee Home, Retique, Commodi Tees, Tangled, All Goods, Marquette Spirit Shop, Marquette Residence Hall Association and Marquette University student government.

Elyse Monma, a dancer for BSO and a sophomore at the College of Arts and Sciences, said BSO gave her a way to get involved on campus as a commuter student.

“It’s just a really amazing experience, especially if you’re not in tune with the Marquette community, it’s just a really good way to fit in,” said Monma.

The Silver Anniversary Fashion Show featured four dance segments including formal, modern and cultural styles accompanied by 1970s-inspired fashion modeling.Each part of the show incorporated distinct clothing genres from over 20 designs, including casual, formal and cultural clothing styles from the ’70s.

The first segment included several songs by Bruno Mars, Shannyn Paguia, a choreographer for BSO and a sophomore at the College of Health Sciences, said she was inspired by Bruno Mars.

“When I found out it was 70s themed and realized Bruno Mars had that 70s sound to him, I went with a bunch of his songs for the show,” said Paguia.

The show also featured guest performances from Hype, Indian Student Association and Radiance, as well as a silent auction.

“To be able to participate in such a big project knowing that I can change the lives of not only people here but people in the Philippines, where I had never really had this cultural connection before, it’s amazing to feel that I can have this impact and it’s super motivating for future projects, and that’s kind of BSO’s goal, ”said Savella.

This story was written by Bailey Striepling. She can be reached at [email protected]