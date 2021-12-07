Fashion
Holly Willoughby’s This Morning Outfit Today: How To Rent Her Black Velvet Midi Dress …
7 December 2021, 09:46
Where did Holly Willoughby’s velvet dress come from and how much does it cost?
We are all well and truly in the Christmas spirit this week, and Holly willoughby party with a very festive air on This morning.
As part of her 12 Days of Glow, the 40-year-old dons a gorgeous black velvet dress with sparkly details.
The dress is inspired by vintage styles and features a split neckline held together by three decorative knots, each densely adorned with faux pearls, iridescent pearls and sparkling crystals.
The silhouette is crafted from black silk-spun velvet and has romantic jacket sleeves.
While the original dress costs a whopping 695 and was designed by Trade fairs, Holly rented it to Hurr.
This means Holly could have paid 88 to keep it for the morning in an effort to reduce the environmental impact of fast fashion.
While Holly paired the look with sparkly heels, we think this piece would look great with a pair of flat pumps as well.
How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?
Following her success as a presenter on Ice dance, Holly was recruited to replace Ferne Britton on This morning in 2009 alongside Philippe schofield.
The couple have been working on the show since Monday through Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermott O’Leary now take over on a Friday.
The presenter duo are also taking a break from the summer school holidays, as well as the half-sessions and Christmas. During their absence, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford intervene.
What are Holly Willoughbys style tips?
Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish. “
“I have to be comfortable,” she confessed.
“Gone are the days of putting something in and pulling it in or pulling it back and forth. I can’t stand it driving me crazy. There isn’t enough time in the day to tuck in 50,000 times.”
She also warned her fans not to dwell on the sizes, explaining: Sometimes you’ll find that even if you’re 12 you’ll put on a sweater and it’ll be cut tall and square, and you might think I would. love it, but i’m going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then i’m gonna tuck it in.
“So skip the sizes and just try things out: wear it the way you want to wear it, not the size you want it to be.
Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?
Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer fashion campaign in September 2018.
As a brand ambassador for retailers, she initially selected a selection of must-haves from the fall collection which went on sale on September 27 of the same year.
The star was back in the summer of 2019 with her fifth collection with the brand ‘Holly Loves’.
During the first lockdown, she took out her fall 2020 collection, posing for photos from her own home.
She also recently shared her brand new project “Wylde Moon”, which the host describes as a “beautiful online space” where she can share the things she loves.
She told her followers, “I am delighted to introduce @wyldemoon to you, a very personal project that I have been working on for a long time.
“It’s a space full of things that I love and people who inspire me … from beauty and fashion, to energy and healing.
“Each month on the full moon we will be adding new and exciting content and watch for the upcoming launch of the WYLDE MOON store. This is just the beginning, so dive in.”
Who is stylist Holly Willoughbys?
Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of the Hollys style for over three years.
In addition to Holly, she also chooses outfits for Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.
Her website says, “Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist known for her clean, timeless style who regularly sees her clients on the best dressed lists of numerous media headlines.”
Opening up on Holly’s change of style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: “Holly was open to new ideas.
“The main thing I wanted to do was give her more color, so we tried everything and went from there. I remember her saying, ‘I had my kids. I just need to. to change.'”
