Devon Brewster | Rihannas Ceremony Dress: Much Ado About Nothing? | Remark

On November 30, Barbados took a bold step to become a parliamentary republic within the Commonwealth of Nations, joining 33 of the 54 member states that either became parliamentary republics upon independence, such as my country, Dominica, or some time later. An occasion like this hadn’t happened for almost 30 years – not since Maurice made that bold move in 1992. A whole generation had never seen something like it before. Without a doubt, it was a momentous occasion.

As Barbados bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth as reigning Head of State, another Queen rose to the highest rank of national honor in Barbados to become her 11th national hero. Robyn Rihanna Fenty, a girl from the ground, is known simply as Rihanna for her success as a singer-songwriter and one of the world’s newest billionaires through her namesake cosmetics company. Shock, surprise, and mixed feelings aside, one thing seems to be the most hot topic that arises out of it.

A fraction of society characterizes it in a particular way. I love mnemonics. They help me remember difficult concepts as a medical student. Let’s use PAID – they describe this thing that annoys them to the point of ignoring its remarkable achievement as Pendulum, Horrible, Inappropriate, and Degrading. How dare she, they ask, choose not to wear a bra, choosing instead to let her breasts sway freely under the silk in an orange off-the-shoulder dress by Bottega Veneta?

Famous and well-respected Jamaican television station Fae Ellington told the WEEKEND STAR that she thought Rihanna’s dress was inappropriate, noting that her immediate reaction was, “Oh my God! What is that!”

CONSERVATIVE INTEREST

Two truths deserve to be highlighted. First, she is not the only one to have this opinion. A lot of people share the same point of view, and that is their right. The second truth is that it’s understandable that many can feel this way, especially the more mature among us. Although we can often deny it, while some of us recognize the change that is taking place, we are inherently conservative.

This conservatism, political and cultural, manifests itself in the things that we consider sacrosanct: our positions on controversial topics such as reproductive rights and sexuality. Both are intimately linked to our religiosity – our ideas about how people should behave in specific contexts; our speech, our hair and, among other things, what we wear. In fact, until three years ago, when Prime Minister Andrew Holness found that prohibiting people who wore sleeveless clothing from entering government buildings had no basis in law or official policy. government, access to state offices in Jamaica was, among other things, highly dependent on what one chose to wear. I hasten to recognize that many of these de facto rules and judgments of the courts of public opinion target and scrutinize women more than men. If you look at any dress code, it’s almost invariably twice as long or specific for women as it is for men.

The anger over the sartorial choice of Barbados’ latest national heroine raises two questions that I believe are worth considering: How should our ideas about relevance change in the context of a larger tidal shift. towards more liberal tendencies within our society? Should this change at all?

I would start by suggesting that Barbados is one of the most progressive societies in the English-speaking Caribbean. There’s an interesting mix of love for the Conservative tradition (they’re nicknamed Little England for a reason) and an appetite for liberal social reform. I also think that there are, perhaps paradoxically, many points where the sacred and the profane meet to give birth to the Bajan identity. I say this to suggest that even the arguably radical decision to deviate from the mold we expect national heroes to fit into is testament to their embrace of the social evolution taking place there.

I’m not suggesting that we “lower” our principles, morals and values ​​or “fly” on the standards that have sustained this society for decades. Instead, I invite us to broaden our perspective a bit. If we do, then perhaps we could understand that we are better off as a society that allows everyone to exercise their freedom to express themselves, even in clothing, somewhere on a spectrum that falls between the extremes. .

WOMEN’S CORPS POLICE

The other question is the police of the body and the dress of the women. If I didn’t know better, I would suggest that maybe we should blame this purely on the relative simplicity of formal men’s clothing. A simple suit and tie with a clean haircut, and you’re all set. For women, however, if their hair weren’t difficult enough to tidy up, they’re more prone to concern themselves with the color, texture, tightness, and revealing of their dress choice. Most of the parameters that women use to determine whether to wear a particular garment are deeply rooted in the likely reaction of society to that choice. Unfortunately, this reality places severe limitations on most women who do not dare to challenge cultural and traditional norms. That choice doesn’t make them weak, but having the absolute nerve to overcome that pressure, like Robyn, to me, speaks of a unique type of strength. So it is high time for us to focus on empowering our daughters and women to understand that they are not held to conform to the norms that are inherently opposed to them. They need to understand that even when their bodies offend unfairly, like Maya Angelo, they can and should lift themselves up.

As for the Right Honorable Robyn Rihanna Fenty, I congratulate her on her achievement. I choose not to focus on her dress or her nipples, but to recognize her remarkable accomplishments and thank Barbados for correctly identifying her as an Ambassador and recognizing her value, in their view, for this national honor. I think this sends a strong message to young people that the unimaginable is possible and that we too can aspire to any position of honor within our societies, even if the dynamism of the youth is still in our hands. side. It is also a lesson for all that life goes on beyond criticism from onlookers. People took issue with what Rihanna was wearing on November 30th. Others, if not the same who had issues with this dress, found that her attempt at a more conservative look the next day, even covering her henna tattoo, left a lot to be desired. . Life.

Devon Brewster is a native of Dominica and a medical student at the University of the West Indies, Mona. Send your comments to [email protected]