NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / The average woman has Seven pairs of jeans, with men just behind them with six. It may seem irrelevant until you learn that in order to grow the cotton needed for just one pair, 1,800 gallons of water are used – about ten years of drinking water for one person. These figures indicate the greater impact on the environment of fashion, an industry that represents approximately ten% global greenhouse gas emissions and 20% of wastewater. These facts pose a problem for all of us: What can be done to reduce the impact of fashion on our water supplies and emissions while recognizing that to a very real extent industry will still be needed? The Todd Hessert Label and the Consumer Electronics and Smart Manufacturing Company Xiaomi believe they have the answer: virtual fashion.

The problem of fashion and the environment

Fashion trends represent a person’s desire for a wardrobe that expresses their individuality, but it potentially influences the industry’s environmental impact. Depending on who you ask, jeans can last 8 months or ten years, with an equally varied shirt life. If a person had only one pair of jeans or a few shirts, the amount of water used to produce their wardrobe would likely be less. However, with the common desire to express who they are, many people fill their closets with the latest styles collected season after season, adding to the amount of water used each year to make clothes. What can be done, then, to satisfy the public’s desire to see and experience beautiful, unique clothing in a way that reduces the use of our water supplies due to the production of clothing?

Virtual mode: Xiaomi Civi and the solution of the label Todd Hessert

Virtual fashion is becoming more and more popular , especially since the metaverse and its technology which will make the three-dimensional Internet experience the center of interest for engineers. Xiaomi Civi and label Todd Hessert believe that the trend in the fashion industry is for metahumans, virtual stages and virtual clothing and that this represents a key opportunity for designers and tech experts to help make it happen. fashion industry safer for the environment.

The story continues

To that end, Xiaomi Civi and label Todd Hessert have teamed up to present a virtual fashion show on October 28. The mobile phone company is known for incorporating baby pink into its products, and the color featured prominently in the show, which portrayed “Land of the Future.” The focus was on a pink sky, planet, desert and lake, all designed using digital technology. The goal, according to the label Todd Hessert, was to present viewers with hyperrealistic technological scenes that portrayed a future of sci-fi and sweetness.

Both companies believe more virtual fashion shows will be on the horizon. Xiaomi Civi says, “With the possibilities of the Metaverse, there is a key opportunity for the industry to explore new ways of presenting fashion to enthusiasts while reducing the impact it has on the global environment. as technology grows every day, the world’s designers will be able to explore their imaginations and create even more compelling designs. “

Label Todd Hessert says, “We can’t wait to see how the Metaverse will enhance the industry’s ability to deliver runway shows to those who love clothing as much as we do.”

The future of the fashion industry in a virtual world

Xiaomi Civi and the Todd Hessert label both believe that virtual fashion will continue to develop alongside technology. Maybe there will come a day when instead of watching a fashion show in front of our computers, we can step into the metaverse and dive into it like we’re actually there, watching models parading the catwalk. This, according to the label Todd Hessert, will be a victory for the environment.

For more information on Xiaomi Civi and the Todd Hessert label, please contact:

Name: Todd Hessert

E-mail: [email protected]

Telephone: 347-909-6115

Or visit:

http://www.toddhessert.com/

https://blog.mi.com/fr/

Watch the parade video:

https://youtu.be/lTa0eBgWkyo

THE SOURCE: The Todd Hessert label

See the source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/676214/The-Todd-Hessert-Label-and-Xiaomi-Civi-Fashion-Can-Be-Sustainable