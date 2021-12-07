NI centennial style: Baroness Kate Hoey and school staff wear period attire for commemoration





Baroness Kate Hoey helped mark Northern Ireland’s centenary in style at a primary school in County Antrim. The oanends elementary school near Nutts Corner invited peers, who arrived in horse-drawn carriages, to participate in their 1920s sartorial theme. Staff and students donned period attire for the occasion, with Baroness Hoey opting for a vintage flapper-style cocktail dress as she planted a memorial tree to mark the event. The Baroness was greeted by school principal Linda Armor and Richard McCourt, Chairman of the Board of Governors. The House of Lords member said she was honored to be invited to Loanends to mark the centenary. I grew up there and when I’m in England in Parliament I like to remind people that Northern Ireland is a wonderful place to live, she says. I am proud of our country and it is a great privilege to plant this special tree to mark 100 years since the formation of Northern Ireland. It is important for children to know the history of our country, and I am delighted to see that the school community has entered the spirit of the event by dressing to reflect the times of 1921. Congratulations to Loanends Primary School on a very pleasant and memorable day. Baroness Hoey also judged the NI100 art competition, sponsored by the Ulster Scots Agency. Principal Linda Armor said she was thrilled with the success of the event. The weather hasn’t been in our favor, but I’m really glad we were able to move forward with the planned schedule, she said. There was a lot of effort and pre-planning, but it was definitely worth it. These events make memories for our students. It was fantastic to see them and the staff dressed and full of enthusiasm for the day. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who contributed to the success of our thematic event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of Northern Ireland. One of Loanend’s oldest alumni, Ruth Erwin, 90, was also in attendance. She recalled attending Loanends School in 1937 and said: The old school was located across from where the school is now, and I have fond memories of the teachers, Miss McAllister, George Bell, Mr. Logan and Miss Creelman. Miss McAllister was staying during the week at the church keeper’s house. A photograph of the old school taken around 1941 shows 55 students at Loanends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/ni-centenary-style-baroness-kate-hoey-and-school-staff-wear-period-dress-for-commemoration-41125209.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos