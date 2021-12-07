How online privacy rules have changed the way fashion finds customers

When Adidas said earlier this year that it wanted to significantly expand its membership program, which offers discounts and other rewards to the brand’s most loyal customers, it had more than Nike in its sights.

Customers registered with the Adidas Creators Club voluntarily provide data about who they are and what they are buying. This lets Adidas know exactly who their customer is, instead of having to get that profile from outside partners like social media platforms, who have less data to do the job than before. Apple’s decision in April to require app developers to ask users for permission to track their activities is widely seen as a blow to the type of targeted advertising that forms the backbone of digital marketing. A brand that hopes to bring sneakers to college-aged women or new dads can’t find those potential customers if it refuses to let Apple share its data with advertisers.

The Creators Club and other loyalty programs like this are a way for brands to face the new digital reality. The same goes for the old-fashioned TV ads that Poshmark is showing more as the cost of reaching consumers online has skyrocketed and the effectiveness of its targeted digital ads has plummeted after Apple’s privacy changes. , said a spokesperson.

In each example, the point is the same: if you can’t depend on others to have the data you need to target your top buyers, you have to find another way.

It’s important to grow your internal database and understand who your consumers are, instead of relying on third parties to tell you, Chris Murphy, vice president of digital activation for Adidas America, recently told BoF. North.

Higher costs and lower precision

Apple’s move wasn’t the first to limit the use of data by advertisers, and won’t be the last. Europe implemented its General Data Protection Regulation in 2018 and California in 2020 instituted a similar privacy law. Apple Safari browser has blocked third-party cookies, tiny text files sent to a user’s device to track online activity by default in 2020, and Google says it will do the same in its Chrome browser from here. the end of 2023.

While a victory for digital privacy, these steps pose new challenges for fashion brands. Not all buyers use an Apple device, but in countries like the United States, Apple owns around half of the smartphone market and may over-index with shoppers spending on fashion. Revolve said on an earnings call in May that a substantial majority of its customers use Apple products.

Many brands were already finding their online advertising costs to be unbearable. Customer acquisition costs have been rising steadily for years and, despite declining at the onset of the pandemic, remains a major expense. Updating the privacy of apples means they’ll likely get less in return.

What we’ve seen among our customers and across the industry is, in the third quarter of 2021, essentially a 30% drop in conversion on Facebook and Instagram, said Calla Murphy, vice president of digital strategy and integrated marketing at Belardi Wong, a marketing and creative strategy. service firm with a number of clients in the womenswear industry including ALC, Clare V. and Rebecca Taylor.

Murphy said 80% of traffic to his clients’ sites came from Apple devices. And with the new iOS update, if a user has opted out of being tracked, businesses can’t tell if they actually opened an email or not. This means less ability for brands to measure results on some of their biggest customer acquisition channels.

On November 23, Movado Group CEO Efraim Grinberg noted during a call for results that the new privacy rules increase the cost of digital marketing and make it more complicated. Farfetch said on a Nov. 19 call that the resulting increases in marketing spend contributed to lower profits in the quarter. For Poshmark, the coup of the privacy changes caused the resale market to lower its holiday sales forecast, causing its inventory to drop by more than a quarter.

The thing with [Apples privacy change] Did this really increase the cost of digital advertising and decrease the efficiency when running targeted marketing programs, said Manish Chandra, Founder and CEO of Poshmarks, during the earnings call of November of the company.

New strategies

Businesses are rapidly adopting new ways of reaching customers. Farfetch said it has been successful with push notifications and is leaning more into Apple’s own platform. Apple has extended its advertising activity, allowing developers to give their applications a premium positioning in the App Store for example.

Small brands are also rethinking their budgets. The continued rise in online marketing costs and now Apple’s privacy update has led many people to try a mix of new and old channels. Murphy said that among his customers there has been a resurgence of direct mail and catalogs, as well as out-of-home marketing such as billboards. Budgets have also shifted to influencers, connected TV and podcasts.

Gone are the days when you could brand just on Facebook or just on Google, Murphy said. Brands can no longer rely on a single channel. They really have to invest in four, five, six different channels to get in touch with the consumer.

Because it can be cheaper to re-engage and retain existing customers than to attract new ones, many of its customers have also expanded their membership and loyalty programs. As Adidas recognizes, these can have another advantage in that they provide businesses with a constant stream of data collected directly from customers. This first-party data only increases in value given the decline of third-party cookies, growing privacy concerns, and the rising costs of acquiring new customers online. The changes to Apple iOS were just one more factor.

It seems like all of these things conspire to make first-party data more important than ever, said Eric Best, co-founder and CEO of SoundCommerce, a software platform that helps brands like Eddie Bauer collect and to use their data. .

Brands that work with SoundCommerce can ask buyers questions on their websites or collect their size information.

Better yet stressed, however, that targeted advertising is not about to go away. The way it works is just changing.

I don’t see third-party data completely disappearing, Best said. What we are seeing is that the ways of tracking consumers are changing.