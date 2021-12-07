Here’s how Gela Nash-Taylor and Son Travis Nash merge Couture and Cannabis CR Fashion Book

In 2001, at the dawn of a new millennium, friends Gela Nash-Taylor and Pamela Skaist-Levy created one of the most cultural fashion phenomena of all time: the Juicy Couture tracksuit. Donned by pop culture powerhouses of the day such as Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian and many more, the Juicy Couture velor tracksuit became a defining symbol of the early days and has continued to hold its place in fashion at the moment. this day. However, before Gela and Pamela revolutionized trends with their designs, tracksuits weren’t exactly the most fashionable thing to wear until 2000.

The duo arguably took one of the less fashionable items, an easy-to-slip all-in-one tracksuit, and infused it with style when no one else saw it by introducing the loungewear look two. parts in the next generation. More than 20 years after first making Juicy’s footprint on fashion, Nash-Taylor continues to provide his perspective on current midfield trends by partnering with his son Travis Nash to create Powerful products, the cannabis brand that combines cannabis with fabulous style. “We jokingly called it canna-recreation,” Gela said. “We are creating this luxury lifestyle, a world of smokers where clothes enhance your experience.”

Gela Nash-Taylor and Travis Nash (center) in Potent Goods clothing. Powerful products

After living in New York City for 11 years and experiencing the city’s black market for cannabis, Travis returned to Los Angeles three years ago and began to delve into the cannabis market which had recently been legalized for the purpose. recreational activities at the time in the State of California. “I was doing a lot of research on opening a cannabis dispensary and all the different local prescriptions,” Travis said. With faith in blind fate and perfect timing, Potent Goods was born, and the current generation cannabis boom was only just beginning to take shape. “We didn’t really plan it and to be perfectly honest about it all,” Gela said.

Both claim Potent Goods was pretty much unforeseen, but Travis had a clear vision in mind for Potent Goods from the start. “I was thinking of a nice old-fashioned, cannabis-infused London cigar store,” he said. With little prior industry experience, the mother-son team began to craft their vision for the next business chapter of their family dynasty. “Travis is an incredible artist, but his business acumen is truly extraordinary,” said Gela. “I know the world of work has changed with millennials, but labor skills in the online world are truly amazing. I learned that being an old school OG entrepreneur before it was there is online shopping. ”

Amplify Vape Box from Potent Goods, in a dark snakeskin that matches the seam. Powerful products

Potent Goods’ products have been handpicked with great attention to detail and thoughtfulness. Understandably, the duo centered Potent Goods’ product line around the vibes of sunny Southern California of flowers, vapes, and of course, chic and comfy loungewear invented by the SoCal-ians. “We are creating this luxury lifestyle, a world of smokers where clothes enhance your experience.” Gela’s design years have manifested in sophisticated designs that match the feel of each strain and enhance the smoking experience. “So if you smoke this gorgeous indica pen offline, you’ve got this gorgeous dark, gloomy floral that will only enhance the vibe and also match the clothes,” Gela said.

The latest athleisure collection from Potent Goods. Powerful products

Potent Goods’ clean-cut yet relaxed look is in the DNA of the California-style Gela first launched at Juicy Couture. “It’s the same philosophy, designing clothes for the California lifestyle that is relaxed luxury and laid back chic. When we started, no one in the world dressed like that, people dressed to go to work. “said Gela. By pairing the cannabis industry and luxury fashion with a California flair, Gela and Travis add an extra layer to the growing market. “I think this is a fun way to normalize cannabis and make people understand that buying cannabis is not that different from buying cosmetics or getting the bag you want.” , she said.

One of the most crucial aspects of creating Potent Goods was the shopping experience. With modern shopping experiences at retailers such as Glossier, KITH, and Dover Street Market, Nash-Taylor wanted to be like a dispensary experience and an immersive shopping experience. “The excitement that budtenders feel when you walk in and ask for something specific, they’re ready to show you this and that. It’s a great shopping experience, ”said Gela. She notes that special attention was paid to the packaging design when creating a 360 ° luxury experience, from opening the packaging to your first inspiration. “Juicy was a packaging empire, we were obsessed with packaging,” she said. “I shop so that if I see something and find the packaging extraordinary, it sucks me in. “

Potent Goods Offline Preroll Powerful products

Although Travis and Gela dove head first into their big plan, it hasn’t been an easy journey, and the two have come together in a bid to fix issues along the way. “The cannabis industry, especially if you’re in California, has a long heritage; getting into it isn’t the easiest thing,” Travis said. “When something is new there is a little fear that it will somehow taint the old school pot growers. Fashion is no different,” Gela added. In the same way that Juicy Couture normalized casual wear as a fashion, Potent Goods aims to fill a gap in the cannabis industry by introducing luxury cannabis in a whole new way. “I smoked more than my mom, so I’m looking for different things. Finding that happy medium is kind of where Potent Goods was born,” Travis said. “I don’t think that’s necessarily taken into account with old-school cannabis growers.”

Travis Nash with the Amplify jacket and matching pre-rolls. Powerful products

First collection of Potent Goods. Powerful products

Ultimately, Potent Goods strives for a luxurious and complete cannabis experience. “At the end of the day, to have a successful brand, no matter what you do, the product is king,” Gela said. “The pre-rolls are gorgeous and smoke beautifully, the pens are super pure, but no matter the packaging or something like that, you have to have a really great product.” Product-wise, Gela and Travis don’t cut corners when it comes to delivering a premium cannabis product. One of the two makers of Potent Goods has developed a signature technique to develop the brand’s “liquid diamond” oil with a high terpene extract to ensure a pure oil that carries the luxury experience of Potent Goods at the top level. The manufactory developed the technique at the heart of the perfume world in Grasse, France, where he learned to infuse various notes into his distillates and extracts as one would with a perfume. Not to mention the punch of their pre-rolls, including a hybrid strain that reaches up to 90% THC.

Offline vape pens, Muse and Amplify in different strains and patterns. Powerful products

For Gela and Travis, Potent Goods is just the start of their journey to cultivate a brand in an industry on the verge of skyrocketing. “We see it going all over the place. I think it has to get to a point where it’s federally accepted and it might take a while, but once it does I think the sky is the limit. “said Gela. “We offer a different perspective on cannabis use than the old school,” added Travis. “This kind of experiential quality that is new to the cannabis industry is something that I think was important for both of us to capture with both goods and clothing.” Since the founding of Potent Goods just two years ago, developing their ultra-luxurious experience of bringing couture and cannabis closer together for the next generation has enabled Gela and Travis to carve out a niche for themselves in an ever-growing industry ( no pun intended), and they’re just getting started.

The Potent Goods collection is now available online at potentgoodsla.com.