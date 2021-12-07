The GQ Fashion Awards 2021





Photography, Martin Brown; stylist props, Sharon Ryan for Halley Resources. Sneakers of the Year: Adidas x Wales Bonner In a swamp of overrated sneakers from overrated collaborators, English designer Grace Wales Bonners Adidas are the kicks of thoughtful people. Over the course of two collections, Wales Bonner has marinated three-stripe sneakers like the Samba, Nizza and SL 72 in international flavors, taking inspiration from the British Jamaican community and his own father’s wardrobe, 1980s Jamaican dancehall culture and European football. . Wales Bonner transforms these influences into brightly colored retro styles and Sambas with homemade crochet details. The Adidas x Wales Bonner collaboration won’t make you a StockX kingpin, but there are few better sneakers to remind you that the point of shoes is to wear them. wolf cam Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Show of the year: Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2022 The collection that would ultimately become Virgil Ablohs’ last, before his devastating and sudden death at the age of 41, was also his most triumphant as creative director at Louis Vuitton. (It also served as the basis for the recent LV posthumous show presented in Miami). The collection began as many did in the days of COVID: as a movie, released in June of this year. Abloh titled the project Amen Pause, after the widely sampled drum beat that is the basis of hip-hop and jungle music and a nod to his own talent for sampling and remixing fashion cues from different genres and eras. The film is a beautiful 15 minute sartorial epic starring legendary musicians Saul Williams, GZA and Goldie, as well as young French actor Issa Perica. The Amen break was a powerful metaphor, said Abloh GQ via email earlier this year: The film looks back at a historic moment in black art and culture where electronic music and hip-hop emerged like twins from the same egg and spilled over into all parts of the globe. Seen now, as part of the great legacy of late designers, it feels more like a metaphor for all the work he did to build bridges between cultures and generations throughout his career. I was interested in exploring the idea of ​​transmission, he continued, the act of passing something from one person to another, activating waves of change across generations. Noah johnson Courtesy of Diesel Comeback of the Year: Diesel by Glenn Martens Diesel’s low-rise jeans helped create the wave of high-end denim that swept through the early days. And many of us have invested a small fortune in it, to see the trend pass. But now that Y2K has reappeared as a buzzword, the Italian denim brand is back with Belgian designer Glenn Martens, creative director of Parisian concept brand Y / Project, at the helm. Martens started at Diesel in 2020 and has already reinvigorated the brand with their asymmetrical silhouettes and sweeping proportions, creating pieces that take a progressive approach to conventional denim for jeans – hungry masses. He also drew on the archives of a recent Diesel x Diesel collection featuring Zeitgeisty leather bombers and baggy jeans that Martens relaunched in the ’90s. But his goal, he said, is actually sustainability. , taking care of all aspects of the business: from raw cotton to washes to the production line. For a brand the size of Diesel, this is more than a talking point. This is the opportunity to make a difference. Teo van den Broeke A version of this story originally appeared in the December / January 2022 issue with the headline “The GQ Fashion Awards”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gq.com/story/gq-fashion-awards-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos