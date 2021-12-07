For the Dior Homme spring 2022 collection, Dior artistic director Kim jones reexamined the dynamic codes that define Maison Dior, ultimately honoring the legacy of Monsieur Dior and those who followed. For Jones, it’s all about thinking this season. It reinterprets legacy design motifs like the leopard print originally featured in the first collection in 1947 and the impeccable universe of Dior couture by exploring the relationship between casual sportswear and formal wear to reveal the modern man. Relaxed silhouettes are paired with the new Dior B30 sneakers in a soft color palette of pinks and grays, catapulting Atelier Christian Dior of 30 avenue Montaigne in contemporary culture. Defining today’s Dior without losing sight of the brand’s rich heritage is evident in this collection as it honors practice, athletic, a couture language translated into men’s fashion by merging luxury and the art of living.

CREATIVE & FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY JUAN VELOZ
STYLING ANDREW MCFARLAND
TOILETASHLEY LEE
MODELSJAYLEN COOPER, PHOTOGENIC & ASHWELL BOYD, Wilhelmina
PHOTO ASSISTANTJHEYDA MCGARRELL
FASHION ASSISTANT ELISA PANIC
SHOT ON SITE AT CHATAEU MARMONT

All Dior Homme clothing and accessories.

Exclusive Haute Living Editorial featuring Dior Spring for Men

