Orlando Executives Approve New Fashion Square Mall Plan





ORLANDO, Florida A new plan promises new life for Orlando Fashion Square. On Monday, the City of Orlando Commission approved a master plan to redevelop the nearly 50-year-old mall on East Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Cruise ship with COVID-19 infections arrives in New Orleans | Video shows Range Rover burst into flames on I-4 in Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider (its free!)] The new plan transforms Fashion Square into a mixed-use complex. The plan would replace most of the pillar stores and the middle structure with an outdoor commercial space. A d There would also eventually be 1,400 apartments, plus a 120-room hotel. This isn’t the first time that a developer has considered an overhaul of the besieged mall. However, Orlando Commissioner Robert Stuart told Nadeen Yanes, News 6s last month that the new plan holds promise and will create a Winter Park Village feel. We’ve seen eight or 10 plans in the last 15 years, so we actually have someone who (has) a pretty solid plan and has money behind it, Stuart said. The project would redevelop Orlando Fashion Square in several phases. Stuart told News 6 that final approval of the plan could take up to six months. Lorraine Kendall said she had lived near the struggling Fashion Square mall for 58 years. He’s our favorite Macy’s, so I’d hate to see him close. A d Luckily for Kendall, the new plans include maintaining her beloved Macys location. I hate to see things change a lot because we’re older, but we’re used to things as they have been, but there’s always progress so you have to go with the flow, Kendall said. It’s progress I guess.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.

