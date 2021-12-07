Fashion
From Mississippi to Paris, Patrick Kellys Fun and Critical Fashion
SAN FRANCISCO A zebra striped evening gown, a teddy bear-topped coat, and bodycon black dresses covered with lots of buttons are just a few of the playful, imaginative and undeniably chic creations of American fashion designer Patrick Kelly. I want my clothes to make you smile, Kelly once said, and, decades after her untimely death in 1990 at the age of 35, her sense of pleasure continues to charm and inspire.
But Kelly’s designs were more than original. The epitaph on her gravestone reads: Nothing is impossible, a message Kelly has proven time and time again. A young black and gay man from the southern United States, he was a determined and self-taught innovator who worked his way to the highest levels of international fashion, becoming the first American and the first black designer to be elected in the prestigious Chambre Syndicale. du Prt – Porter des Couturiers et des Créateurs de Mode, (the governing body of the French fashion industry founded in 1868). But beyond her industry which rewards business success, Kelly has also infused her work with a clear sense of purpose. His living creations are often complex and critical reflections of his experiences and his view of the world. They incorporate elements of pop culture, race, and history that are rarely seen on a catwalk.
Patrick Kelly: the trail of love at the de Young Museum showcases nearly 80 light but heartfelt creations by Kelly, including clothes, hats, gloves and other accessories. Originally shown at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2014, the West Coast exhibit also features images from Kellys’ festive and groundbreaking parades, as well as his event invitations, photos, sketches and collages. The colorful exhibition is a delight for those of us who have spent a year and a half in pajamas. But it’s also a crucial tribute to this one-of-a-kind designer who brought messages of black love and empowerment to the world stage through fashion.
Kelly was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi in 1954. His mother, a home economics teacher, taught him to draw and an aunt introduced him to sewing. But it was Kelly’s grandmother, Ethel B. Rainey, who first inspired him to reach the heights of couture. When she brought the six-year-old fashion magazines from her employer’s white house, Kelly noticed that no black models appeared on the pages. My grandmother told me that no one has time for black women, Kelly later recalled. I said I will.
Kelly’s grandmother has remained his greatest muse and the backbone of my tastes, he said. His Black Baptist Church in Vicksburg where worshipers dressed, in Kelly’s words, as fierce as the ladies in the Yves Saint Laurent haute couture shows was another key inspiration. After taking classes at Jackson State University, Kelly moved to Atlanta, where he attended the Ebony Fashion Fair and opened a clothing store with vintage and custom designs. He moved to New York City in 1978, but couldn’t gain much ground until, a year later, model Pat Cleveland bought him a one-way ticket to Paris.
In the French capital, Kelly launched a unique brand of exciting designs at affordable prices. It has uplifted everyday materials like stretch knit jersey and durable cotton denim in garments for a variety of body types and lifestyles. If he was inspired by avant-garde designers like Issey Miyake and Elsa Schiaparelli, he was also inspired by old Hollywood films and by Joséphine Baker, another black American who found success in Paris in her work. . Kelly made a point of employing black models in her popular runway shows, boosting their careers and helping to normalize their presence in the international fashion world. It also caused considerable controversy by incorporating elements of racist memories in his designs, and adopted the cartoon golliwog character as its label logo in 1985. Her own signature look, a pair of oversized, bib-type denim overalls, was a tribute to laborers, farmers and civil rights activists in the southern United States.
Kelly defended her choices by insisting, if you don’t know where you have been in your story then you don’t know where to go. Today, his joyful and critical work recalls the past, but also opens the way to the future.
Patrick Kelly: the trail of love continues at the de Young Museum (50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, San Francisco, California) until April 24, 2022. Patrick Kelly: the trail of love was organized by the Philadelphia Museum of Art in collaboration with the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. The main curator of the exhibition is Laura L. Camerlengo, Associate Curator of Costume and Textile Arts, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.
Coralina Rodriguez Meyer invites women to reconnect with the indigenous and syncretic spiritualities of their ancestors to find new power.
Stephen Raw, the 69-year-old artist behind the project, has been photographing and collecting rusty objects since the age of 17.
Researchers and artists are working to restore biodiversity in Kofele, Ethiopia, with a 50-meter lion-shaped nursery that will be visible from space.
Acclaimed director Jane Campion returns to theaters with an all-star cast starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and more.
Sources
2/ https://hyperallergic.com/695010/patrick-kellys-playful-and-critical-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]