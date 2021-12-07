Tom Hiddleston wears DRESS and wig for fun guest appearance

Tom Hiddleston joined a crowd of superstars to make an appearance on The Play What I Wrote on Monday night.

The actor, 40, took the stage at the BirminghamRepertory Theater to don a dress and wig on stage in a fun stint, following a number of celebs who have done the same over the years.

He appeared on stage as a mystery guest in the homage to Morecambe and Wise, which was originally directed by Kenneth Branagh, where he was seen in a number of increasingly bizarre costumes in the middle in turn animated with other co-stars and before the appearances of various guest stars every night.

In one scene, Tom wore a green waistcoat with a lace tie, knee high socks, and buckled shoes before slipping into a slew of other awe-inspiring looks to illicit laughter from the crowd.

He then donned an embroidered blue silk dressing gown with red detailing on top, in a look similar to that channeled by different stars over the years during their respective appearances.

Finally, the star donned a pink and blue bow-embellished dress with a hoop skirt, as well as a baroque-style wig as he danced on the stage.

The Play What I Wrote is a comedy that celebrates the British comedy of Morecambe and Wise.

Playing the ‘Count De Toblerone’, a fugitive from the French Revolution, in a play of Ernie Wise’s character (‘A Tight Squeeze For The Scarlet Pimple’), Tom’s job was to take a sweet chop from the rest of the ‘Eric and Ernie characters.

Previous stars to play the cameo role were Ralph Fiennes, Ewan McGregor, Joanna Lumley, Daniel Radcliffe, Kylie Minogue, Nigel Havers, Jerry Hall, Sir Ian McKellen, Dawn French and Sting.

Turnover: The plan is to have a regular celebrity turnover, so while you won’t see actor Loki in Brum again, there are plenty of surprises left in the series.

The plan is to have a regular celebrity turnover, so while you won’t see actor Loki in Brum again, there are plenty of surprises left in the series which runs through New Years.

It comes after Tom recently confirmed his romance with Fresh Meat star Zawe Ashton.

Zawe and Tom confirmed their romance during a scorching PDA-filled Ibiza beach vacation in September before making their red carpet debut together at the Tony Awards in New York City later this month.

The new couple were joined by fellow actor Charlie Cox on the red carpet at the event held at the iconic Winter Garden Theater.

While Tom and Zawe have never publicly confirmed their relationship status, the couple were first linked in 2019 while starring in the West End play Betrayal in which they portrayed a tense couple.

Last year, it was revealed the couple moved in together after months of romance rumors, and they are now said to be living together in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sources close to the duo said the The Night Manager star and actress are “very well adjusted and enjoy the quieter side of life.”

An insider told The Sun: “Tom and Zawe have been silent about their relationship, but she has been spending the last few weeks with him in the United States.

“They are very well adjusted and enjoy the quieter side of life, away from the glitz and glamor of the showbiz world.