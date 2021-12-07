Cazenovia College Fashion Studies Program hosts fundraiser – eagle news online

CAZENOVIA On December 3, the Cazenovia College Fashion Studies Program hosted a Sewing Fundraising Night at the Key Consignment Shop.

Members of the community were invited to bring their old clothes to the store, choose from a variety of badges to purchase, and then watch the fashion students sew the badges to create new looks. DIY patch kits were also available for purchase.

The Fashion Studies program is comprised of students majoring in fashion design and fashion merchandising.

The Patch Party fundraiser was part of a larger effort to raise $ 25,000 to support the continued development of the Fashion Studies program, particularly the annual production of the fashion show and launch party and the sustainable fashion line Look Again.

[With the Patch Party,] we try to inspire sustainability within the fashion industry, said Hannah Garrett, major in fashion design. This is kind of the goal of our entire Look Again collection.

Annual fashion show

The student-led jury fashion show is presented each spring as part of a two-semester wrap-up experience.

Traditionally, the fashion show takes place in an off-campus venue large enough to accommodate several hundred guests. Last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, capstone students decided to produce a video to kickstart the students’ designs while gaining the experience of planning and hosting an event of fashion launch.

[Last years event] has gone really well, said Allison McGrath, the fashion design major. It turned out better than I expected. The video was really well prepared. [They] did an amazing job on it.

The 49th annual college fair next spring will also be presented in digital format.

You are not able to see clothing details while on a runway, Garrett noted. With the video, you can see the clothes longer and see the details up close.

Unlike last year, however, the students are planning to host a video launch party at a local venue for alumni, industry relations, current and prospective students, and student families.

[It will be] similar to a standard broadcast, but [there wont be] as many people as a typical track event [have]said Megan Lawson-Clark MA, MBA, director of the annual fashion show. . . . We hope in the very near future to revert to a hybrid format, as we have done in the past, with a live web component as well as standard track production in person with our large crowd. Digital fashion shows are now part of the industry, but many designers are starting to bring back shows in person. Our students are ready to enter the industry with the knowledge of how to [do the] research and organize an event with all the logistics involved in in-person and digital fashion production.

According to Lawson-Clark, who is also an associate professor of fashion studies and director of the fashion merchandising program, seniors have been working since August 2021 on research on various aspects of event management, including collecting funds.

The funds raised [through this years campaign] will help with the cost of the venue, catering, video production and all supplies needed to host the launch party, she said.

Look again

Look Again is a sustainable clothing brand started by the students of guest instructor Elise Thayers’ product development course last year.

The two-semester course offers hands-on, hands-on learning in the development of innovative, customer-focused apparel for a specific target market.

Students develop an understanding of design, production and merchandising concepts through a collaborative project with local industrial partners.

The two semesters (Product Development Principles and Product Development Applications) are particularly focused on the design and production of upcycled and recycled clothing.

On April 30, 2021, the fashion programs launched their ready-to-wear line under the Look Again label at The Key.

According to Thayer, the programs were able to continue to expand and elevate the Look Again line throughout the summer with the help of two interns. This fall, the class expanded the product line to include home accessories and new collections, such as bleached flannels, mixed-print t-shirts, and patched denim jeans.

Students continue to research trends so they can turn unused and unwanted clothing into fashionable one-offs, Thayer said. . . . Funds raised for Look Again will help grow the brand and what we can achieve to move the brand forward by keeping us relevant and fresh. An example of recent brand growth includes our recent trademark application for the Look Again name and logo. Fundraising is a great way to engage students and get them to understand the process of building, selling, and maintaining a fashion line.

After the Sew-on Patch Party, customers were invited to purchase the latest items from the Look Again collection.

Located at 66 Albany St., The Key is a charitable consignment and donation store founded in 1960 by the women of St. Peters Episcopal Church. The split-level retail space offers a wide selection of clothing, footwear and housewares at a fraction of their original cost.

For more information on La Clé, visit thekeyconsign.com or follow The Key Cazenovia on Instagram and Facebook.

To learn more about fundraising for Cazenovia College’s Fashion Studies Program, visit Caz’s Fashion Initiatives page Givecampus.com.