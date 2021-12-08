Adidas launches pop-up sustainable fashion store





adidas hosts a one-day pop-up boutique in New York with a focus on sustainable fashion. In collaboration with adidas’ Choose to Give Back resale program, the pop-up store will offer a range of personalized, vintage and recycled pieces from designers and creators such as Theophilio, Ji Won Choi, Basketcase Gallery, Eva Joan Repair, Tyranny & Mutation and Following. The effort continues adidas’ mission to help end plastic waste and create environmentally friendly ways to dispose of clothing. Additionally, all clothing in the pop-up will be available for purchase by weight in second-hand products, instead of dollars. Garment waste is a growing problem, but tackling it head-on and moving towards a circular future will be our solution, ”said Katja Schreiber, senior vice president of sustainability at adidas. We were excited to bring this activation to life to show consumers that there can be a different, more sustainable fashion model. Each designer involved will share their sensibility on sustainability and the design history of Adidas. Theophilio, the emerging American designer of the year at CFDA 2021, will present a seven-piece collection of hoodies, crewnecks, pants and patchwork t-shirts inspired by adidas clothing. Sustainability plays a huge role in how we produce our pieces, so we’re excited to develop a bespoke collection made entirely from recycled products from a brand that shares our values, said Theophilio designer Edvin Thompson. In addition to the clothing line presented by participating designers, the event will also feature live screen printing by Basketcase Gallery and on-site customizations and repairs by Eva Joan Repair. Check out the pop-up store on Saturday, December 11 at 61 Crosby Street in New York City from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. In the related news, PLAY COMME des GARONS adds its red heart to the K-Way jackets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hypebeast.com/2021/12/adidas-one-day-pop-up-shop-upcycled-fashion-sustainability-info The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos