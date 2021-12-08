Louis Vuitton opens its first independent American men’s store in Miami





The Louis Vuitton men’s store in Miamis Design District is the first stand-alone store in the United States … [+] States

Louis Vuitton

What was supposed to be a celebration of the opening of the first independent Louis Vuitton men’s store in the United States became a tribute when men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh passed away suddenly just before. The Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Show Abloh’s first American runway show for the brand was also his last, a magical and solemn event that culminated with a red paper airplane and Virgil was there, etched on the skyline of Miami. Miamis Design District’s Louis Vuitton men’s store is the first stand-alone store in the United States and the second in the world after Tokyo, where they opened the Shibuya store in 2020. Located on the corner of 39e Street and 1st Avenue, the store’s all-white aluminum facade was based on Marcel Wanders Studios Diamond Screena’s reinterpretation of the Maisons monogram and the caning of its original trunks, the palette paying homage to Miami’s modernism. The white aluminum facade of the Louis Vuitton men’s boutique in Miami is inspired by Marcel Wanders … [+] Studios Diamond Screen

Louis Vuitton

Inside, the 3,586 square foot space offers a refined industrial interior with exposed concrete, adorned with custom joinery and furniture. A spiral staircase connects the store’s first and second floors, its monolithic quality nodding to the city’s Modernist character while its blue leather handrails evoke Miami’s waterfronts. Honoring its location in the Design District, the store features temporary spaces, signature statues and a number of works by local artists, including a Michelle Weinberg wallcovering pattern installed in the dressing rooms and artwork by hand painted elevator by Captain Casual. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The 3,586 square foot space offers a refined industrial interior with exposed concrete

Louis Vuitton

The store carries the full line of Men’s Craft Houses, including ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories, watches and fragrances, as well as Miami Men’s Store exclusives that include a chain link necklace from chain, a skateboard with a graffiti logo, and the LV Runner Tatic sneaker. Miami Men’s Boutique Exclusive Chain Link Necklace

Louis Vuitton

Miami men’s boutique pre-launch LV Runner Tatic Sneaker in green

Louis Vuitton

Nomadic Objects Louis Vuitton has also expanded its Objets Nomades collection by transforming its Miami Design District store (now known as the women’s store) into an immersive Objets Nomades installation curated by Patricia Urquiola on the third floor. The Louis Vuitton women’s boutique in Miami’s Design District

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s immersive Objets Nomades installation curated by Patricia Urquiola

Louis Vuitton

New Nomadic Objects on display include Campana Brothers Merengue, Raw Edges Cosmic Table, Marcel Wanders Petal Chair, Studio Louis Vuittons Totem Lumineux and the debut of Beijing designer Frank Chous Signature Armchair and Sofa. Its graceful and flowing arches inspired by the terraced fields of Yunnan and the desert formations of the Antelope Valley in Arizona are the first Nomadic Object specially designed for outdoor use and covered in the colorful Brio fabric of the Italian brand Paola Lenti. The graceful and flowing arches of the Beijing-born Signature Frank Chous armchair and sofa were … [+] inspired by the layering of terraced fields in Yunnan, China, and the naturally sculpted forms of Antelope Valley, Arizona

Louis Vuitton

The facade of the women’s stores is temporarily enveloped in a jubilant glow of woven colors, inspired by a new nomadic object by the Campana brothers. The Louis Vuitton men’s store is located at 3910 NE 1st Ave, Miami, Florida The Louis Vuitton women’s store is located at 140 NE 39th Street, Miami, Florida

