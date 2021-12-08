Fashion
Beauty and fashion trends to expect in 2022, according to Pinterest
There’s a lot to look forward to in 2022, according to Pinterest.
The visual discovery engine and the social media company published its annual report, detailing the biggest “not yet trending” trends to watch in 2022. From colorful clothing to nature-inspired nail art, they were pretty excited about their forecast for the year ahead.
To create the report, Pinterest analyzed data from over 400 million users around the world to find out what people are looking for in categories like home, fashion, beauty and food and find the emerging topics in each. space.
Here, we were highlighting some of our favorite beauty and fashion trends from this year’s Pinterest Predicts report. Plus, we’ve added some of our own suggestions on how to style each one. Considering that 80% of the company’s predictions came true last year, we’re betting you’ll see a lot of these trends popping up over the next few months.
Pinterest predicts 2022 beauty trends
“Be a jewel”
Bling isn’t just for jewelry. Pinterest says we have to thank Gen Z for this upcoming trend that involves the glow and shine of your entire body, from eyes to toes.
Dashing Diva Beachcombers Gloss Ultra Shine Pedicure Gel
Pedicures with rhinestones are one way for people to keep up with the trend. According to the brand, this shatter-resistant gel set has a wrinkle-free formula that lasts for up to 14 days.
BH Cosmetics Gem on decorative jewelry for the face and body
Crystals, pearls, etc., bringing not-so-subtle attention to your eyes is another trend that Pinterest predicts will be huge in 2022. This gemstone set from BH Cosmetics includes a range of shapes that can be used to create designs. bright and fun designs.
Kaja Moon Crystal Glitter Eye Pigment
This sparkling eye pigment provides a metallic finish that feels weightless on your lids. It comes in eight different colors, so you can create a look that ranges from subtle to bold. And that would make the perfect base of jewel tones to add before accessorizing with the gemstones above.
“Nailscapes”
Do you dream of vacation? You’re not alone. Pinterest users, especially Millennials, defined their getaway research through their nail art.
Dashing Diva Galaxy Unknown Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Palette
Galaxy nail art is a trend that couldn’t be more timely as interest in space exploration grows. This Dashing Diva palette lets you create galaxy-inspired nail looks with the stardust glitter featured in several different designs.
Scratch Desert Dreams Nail Bands
This desert-inspired nail art can be worn over your natural nails, used to create an accent nail, or applied over your favorite polish for a full set of glam.
Kiss Masterpiece Nails in Cruise Party
Adorned with blue jewels and glitter, these acrylic nails are inspired by the ocean. The set includes all the fixings needed for a complete manicure: decorative nails, glue, a manicure stick and a mini file.
Pinterest predicts 2022 fashion trends
“Salon-erie”
Investing in your sleep doesn’t just mean finding the most comfortable pillows and the best mattresses. What are you sleeping in that matters too. Pinterest predicts an increase in searches around silk and satin loungewear, from nightgowns to lingerie.
Women’s Ekouaer button-down nightgown
This satin nightgown has an average rating of 4.5 stars on over 2,200 Amazon reviews. It is available in 30 colors and has a loose fit, so you stay comfortable whether you are lounging or sleeping.
Nap silk-satin triangle bra
On the days when you prefer not to wear a bra but still need a little support, this silk option is a perfect choice. The brand even went so far as to call it “the sweetest thing you’ve ever put on your body.”
Stars Above Women’s 3 Piece Long Sleeve Satin Pajama Set
This sleep set includes a satin button down shirt, shorts and an eye mask. It’s a great option for gifting, but with several colors and patterns available, you can also buy one for yourself while you’re at it.
“Check yourself”
Plaid patterns were all the rage this year in the home and fashion spaces, and Pinterest expects interest to increase as men start experimenting with the style as well. According to the company, Millennials and Boomers in particular are responsible for this trend.
Marcus Adler Fringed Plaid Scarf
Relax in this oversized plaid scarf from Marcus Adler. It’s made from a soft, plush fabric and has a tassel border. Lavender hues will add a touch of elegance to any outfit.
Vans classic slip-on sneakers
Vans Slip-On shoes are a classic way to wear the checkered trend. And while you can’t go wrong with the black and white design, this colorful pair adds a unique touch to the popular style.
Chillhouse Chill Verified Tips
Searches for checkerboard nails have increased 165% in the past year, according to Pinterest. While you can try decorating your nails with the design yourself, these snaps make it easy to achieve the look in half the time.
Covey Check Shag Rug
You can also bring the trend into your home with a plaid blanket or rug, like this one. Available in three colors and several sizes, it will add a fun element to your bedroom or living room.
“Pearlcore”
“In 2022, people of all ages will adopt iridescent accents in their homes, in their jewelry boxes, and even as nail art,” Pinterest said in its report. You can even expect them to be a featured player at events and parties, as searches for beaded dresses and decorations are on the rise as well.
DIDK Women’s Long Sleeve Mesh Tunic Dress
With beaded details and mesh sleeves, this dress is the perfect choice for the holiday season and beyond. Styles start at just $ 20, so this is a very affordable option as well.
The Gem Cutter Genuine Silver Freshwater Pearl Dangle Earrings
According to Etsy, these bestselling pearl earrings are selling fast this holiday season. But there are still some in stock, so you’ll want to get them while you can. The small freshwater pearls are mounted on a silver hook, making it a beautiful and classic choice.
Set of pearl rings
Searches for simple pearl rings are also on the rise, and this set includes three different designs (two pearl options and one in gold), so you can stack them or wear them on their own.
J. Crew short pearl and chain necklace
As evidenced by a number of celebrities, both men and women can embrace the trend of pearl necklaces. This piece features a delicate gold chain which really makes the accessory stand out.
“Dopamine dressing”
From rainbow dresses to vibrant outfits, people of all ages and genders are looking for ways to incorporate more color into their wardrobe. According to Pinterest, fashion 2022 will see “strong” dressing and “wellness shots”.
Express Pleated Shoulder Sheath Dress
Whether you’re heading to the office or dining out with friends, you’ll make a statement in this daring sleeveless dress.
ASOS New Look midi dress with layered hem
From the bright blue color to the chic puffed sleeves, there is so much to love about this dress! Best of all, it’s on sale at 15% off right now.
Corinne Marine Layer long dress with rainbow stripes
According to Pinterest, interest in rainbow dresses is on the rise. This versatile option can be worn at the beach while on vacation or for a drink on sunny days. It is made of comfortable Double Cloth material which is light but not transparent.
“Oh my gothic”
In what Pinterest calls “goth-aissance,” everything Gothic takes over in 2022. From the world of fashion to the kitchen, here’s what people of all ages are getting into.
SeSe Code Contrast Collar Tunic
The “goth business casual” dress could well find its place in the office. This Wednesday Addams-inspired top is soft, sleek, stretchy, and super trendy.
Wild Fable Button Front Faux Leather Shirt Jacket
If all you do is dip your toes into the gothic fashion trend, you can’t go wrong with a leather jacket. This faux leather style from Wild Fable is a great place to start with its relaxed fit, matte black color and banded cuffs.
Coffin Moth pajama pants
Searches for gothic pajamas have increased by almost 200%, according to Pinterest. These stockings are adorned with coffins, moths and skulls, but they are also made from 100% cotton and are perfect for winter.
Underground Whispers Gothic Kitchen Utensil Holder
People are interested in gothic kitchen decor at the moment. This coffin shaped utensil rack is Amazon’s choice for “Gothic cooking” and can make a unique gift this year.
For more stories like this, check out:
Subscribe to our Stuff we love and A good find newsletters and download our Application TODAY to find deals, buying tips, value-for-money product recommendations and more!
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/shop/fashion-beauty-trends-2022-pinterest-t242135
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]