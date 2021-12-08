Beauty and fashion trends to expect in 2022, according to Pinterest

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2022, according to Pinterest.

The visual discovery engine and the social media company published its annual report, detailing the biggest “not yet trending” trends to watch in 2022. From colorful clothing to nature-inspired nail art, they were pretty excited about their forecast for the year ahead.

To create the report, Pinterest analyzed data from over 400 million users around the world to find out what people are looking for in categories like home, fashion, beauty and food and find the emerging topics in each. space.

Here, we were highlighting some of our favorite beauty and fashion trends from this year’s Pinterest Predicts report. Plus, we’ve added some of our own suggestions on how to style each one. Considering that 80% of the company’s predictions came true last year, we’re betting you’ll see a lot of these trends popping up over the next few months.

Pinterest predicts 2022 beauty trends

“Be a jewel”

Bling isn’t just for jewelry. Pinterest says we have to thank Gen Z for this upcoming trend that involves the glow and shine of your entire body, from eyes to toes.

Dashing Diva Beachcombers Gloss Ultra Shine Pedicure Gel

Pedicures with rhinestones are one way for people to keep up with the trend. According to the brand, this shatter-resistant gel set has a wrinkle-free formula that lasts for up to 14 days.

BH Cosmetics Gem on decorative jewelry for the face and body

Crystals, pearls, etc., bringing not-so-subtle attention to your eyes is another trend that Pinterest predicts will be huge in 2022. This gemstone set from BH Cosmetics includes a range of shapes that can be used to create designs. bright and fun designs.

This sparkling eye pigment provides a metallic finish that feels weightless on your lids. It comes in eight different colors, so you can create a look that ranges from subtle to bold. And that would make the perfect base of jewel tones to add before accessorizing with the gemstones above.

“Nailscapes”

Do you dream of vacation? You’re not alone. Pinterest users, especially Millennials, defined their getaway research through their nail art.

Dashing Diva Galaxy Unknown Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Palette

Galaxy nail art is a trend that couldn’t be more timely as interest in space exploration grows. This Dashing Diva palette lets you create galaxy-inspired nail looks with the stardust glitter featured in several different designs.

Scratch Desert Dreams Nail Bands

This desert-inspired nail art can be worn over your natural nails, used to create an accent nail, or applied over your favorite polish for a full set of glam.

Adorned with blue jewels and glitter, these acrylic nails are inspired by the ocean. The set includes all the fixings needed for a complete manicure: decorative nails, glue, a manicure stick and a mini file.

Pinterest predicts 2022 fashion trends

“Salon-erie”

Investing in your sleep doesn’t just mean finding the most comfortable pillows and the best mattresses. What are you sleeping in that matters too. Pinterest predicts an increase in searches around silk and satin loungewear, from nightgowns to lingerie.

This satin nightgown has an average rating of 4.5 stars on over 2,200 Amazon reviews. It is available in 30 colors and has a loose fit, so you stay comfortable whether you are lounging or sleeping.

Nap silk-satin triangle bra

On the days when you prefer not to wear a bra but still need a little support, this silk option is a perfect choice. The brand even went so far as to call it “the sweetest thing you’ve ever put on your body.”

This sleep set includes a satin button down shirt, shorts and an eye mask. It’s a great option for gifting, but with several colors and patterns available, you can also buy one for yourself while you’re at it.

“Check yourself”

Plaid patterns were all the rage this year in the home and fashion spaces, and Pinterest expects interest to increase as men start experimenting with the style as well. According to the company, Millennials and Boomers in particular are responsible for this trend.

Relax in this oversized plaid scarf from Marcus Adler. It’s made from a soft, plush fabric and has a tassel border. Lavender hues will add a touch of elegance to any outfit.

Vans Slip-On shoes are a classic way to wear the checkered trend. And while you can’t go wrong with the black and white design, this colorful pair adds a unique touch to the popular style.

Chillhouse Chill Verified Tips

Searches for checkerboard nails have increased 165% in the past year, according to Pinterest. While you can try decorating your nails with the design yourself, these snaps make it easy to achieve the look in half the time.

You can also bring the trend into your home with a plaid blanket or rug, like this one. Available in three colors and several sizes, it will add a fun element to your bedroom or living room.

“Pearlcore”

“In 2022, people of all ages will adopt iridescent accents in their homes, in their jewelry boxes, and even as nail art,” Pinterest said in its report. You can even expect them to be a featured player at events and parties, as searches for beaded dresses and decorations are on the rise as well.

With beaded details and mesh sleeves, this dress is the perfect choice for the holiday season and beyond. Styles start at just $ 20, so this is a very affordable option as well.

According to Etsy, these bestselling pearl earrings are selling fast this holiday season. But there are still some in stock, so you’ll want to get them while you can. The small freshwater pearls are mounted on a silver hook, making it a beautiful and classic choice.

Searches for simple pearl rings are also on the rise, and this set includes three different designs (two pearl options and one in gold), so you can stack them or wear them on their own.

As evidenced by a number of celebrities, both men and women can embrace the trend of pearl necklaces. This piece features a delicate gold chain which really makes the accessory stand out.

“Dopamine dressing”

From rainbow dresses to vibrant outfits, people of all ages and genders are looking for ways to incorporate more color into their wardrobe. According to Pinterest, fashion 2022 will see “strong” dressing and “wellness shots”.

Whether you’re heading to the office or dining out with friends, you’ll make a statement in this daring sleeveless dress.

ASOS New Look midi dress with layered hem

From the bright blue color to the chic puffed sleeves, there is so much to love about this dress! Best of all, it’s on sale at 15% off right now.

Corinne Marine Layer long dress with rainbow stripes

According to Pinterest, interest in rainbow dresses is on the rise. This versatile option can be worn at the beach while on vacation or for a drink on sunny days. It is made of comfortable Double Cloth material which is light but not transparent.

“Oh my gothic”

In what Pinterest calls “goth-aissance,” everything Gothic takes over in 2022. From the world of fashion to the kitchen, here’s what people of all ages are getting into.

The “goth business casual” dress could well find its place in the office. This Wednesday Addams-inspired top is soft, sleek, stretchy, and super trendy.

If all you do is dip your toes into the gothic fashion trend, you can’t go wrong with a leather jacket. This faux leather style from Wild Fable is a great place to start with its relaxed fit, matte black color and banded cuffs.

Coffin Moth pajama pants

Searches for gothic pajamas have increased by almost 200%, according to Pinterest. These stockings are adorned with coffins, moths and skulls, but they are also made from 100% cotton and are perfect for winter.

People are interested in gothic kitchen decor at the moment. This coffin shaped utensil rack is Amazon’s choice for “Gothic cooking” and can make a unique gift this year.

