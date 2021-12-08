2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet: all celebrity fashion





December 7, 2021 | 7:52 p.m. 1 of

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards are set to be a very starry night. Aired on E! On Tuesday, December 7, the ceremony hosted by Kenan Thompson will see Kim Kardashian receive the Fashion Icon Award, Halle Berry accept the People’s Icon Award and Christina Aguilera win the first-ever Music Icon Award. Among the nominees of the evening? Emma Stone, Kylie Jenner and Lil Nas X, to name a few. Here, check out all the must-see celebrity fashion moments straight off the red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 2 of

Halle Berry on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 3 of

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wears Dolce & Gabbana to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 4 of

Laverne Cox wears Jean-Louis Sabaji on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 5 of

Paris Jackson wearing Vivienne Westwood on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 6 of

Charli D’Amelio wears vintage Dolce & Gabbana to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 7 of

Sydney Sweeney wears Saint Laurent on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 8 of

JoJo Siwa wears Jenny Packham on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 9 of

Sarah Hyland wears Vera Wang on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via ten of

ELLE wears Carolina Herrera on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 11 of

Chelsea Handler on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 12 of

Leslie Jones on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 13 of

Mindy Kaling wears Pamella Roland on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 14 of

Ginnifer Goodwin on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 15 of

Maggie Q on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 16 of

Susan Kelechi Watson wears Dundas on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 17 of

Kenan Thompson on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 18 of

Erika Jayne on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 19 of

Lisa Rinna on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 20 of

Kyle Richards on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 21 of

Garcelle Beauvais on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 22 of

Sutton Stracke wears Alexander McQueen on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 23 of

Christine Quinn wears vintage Dolce & Gabbana to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 24 of

Chrishell Stause wears Genny on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 25 of

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 26 of

Mary Fitzgerald on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 27 of

Emma Hernan on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 28 of

Gottmik wears Roberto Cavalli on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 29 of

Gigi Gorgeous Getty on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 30 of

Becky G wears Roberto Cavalli on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 31 of

John Hersey and Katie Thurston on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 32 of

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via 33 of

Lil Rel Howery on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via

