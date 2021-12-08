Lions men aim for sixth win at Stockton – Trentonian





WHO: The College of New Jersey (5-2, 2-1 NJAC) at Stockton (7-1, 3-0 NJAC) WHEN: Wednesday 8 p.m. at Sports Center, Galloway, NJ COACHES: TCNJ: Matt Goldsmith (7th season, 98-52). Stockton: Scott Bittner (6th season, 73-50). THE STORY: Stockton leads the series, 25-18. He won the last game 65-58 last March in the NJAC semifinals. Prior to that, TCNJ had won four straight victories. LAST TIME: TCNJ won 88-87 in double overtime against Montclair State. Stockton beat Ramapo, 69-66. TCNJ NOTES: After the thriller with Montclair State, the Lions showed they can play with anyone and now they have to show they can win on the road against a quality opponent. Every night at NJAC is a shootout and when you talk about history, few teams have played bigger games than TCNJ and Stockton. TCNJ have won two in a row and six of the last seven. What a landmark year for Anthony DiCaro. The reigning NJAC Player of the Week is averaging 21.1 points per game and has 38 assists, the best in the conference. DiCaro is the conference’s second scorer. Jim Clemente was a terror on the boards with 9.1 carambolas per game, which is NJAC’s second best. Danny Bodine shoots 7.3 rebounds and has 18 blocks. STOCKTON TICKETS: DJ Campbell leads the Ospreys with 18.9 points per game, which is the third best in the conference. Luciano Lubrano gets 17.9 points per game. Former Rancocas Valley star Kadian Dawkins averages 4.6 assists, the best of the team. Stockton is on a three-game win since losing only to Rochester. The 10.1 Ospreys average steals a game. Stockton doesn’t have the depth of TCNJ. WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Can the Ospreys’ defense, which is the best in the league, limit the Lions? Will TCNJ’s rebound create enough second chance points? The Lions cannot lose the turnover battle. CHARITABLE LAUNCHES: TCNJ has another tough Saturday at home against New Jersey City, then it’s the Randolph-Macon Coaches Classic after Christmas. They face Averett in the first game. Randolph-Macon is No. 2 in the country. The last time the Lions were at Randolph-Macon was in the second round of the 2019-20 NCAA tournament. Randolph-Macon won 85-71. Seven of NJAC’s 10 teams have over 0.500 after a third of the season. Stockton and Rutgers-Newark are both 3-0 in a conference game. TCNJ will not see Stockton again until February 2. Local players on Stockton’s roster: Jonathan Azoroh (Ewing), Milo De Los Santos (Hopewell Valley), Jordan Heck (Pemberton), Amir Landrum (Burlington City), Jordan Williams (Trenton).

