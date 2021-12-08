Ch4rm is the Russian fashion brand steeped in year 2000 nostalgia





Ch4rm, an emerging fashion label led by Nikita Chekrygin, marries early campy glam with Eastern European aesthetics for a result straight out of the The revenge of a blonde Red carpet. Do 2000 American fashion and provincial Russia seem like unnatural bedfellows? Tchekrygin does not think so. The Chekrygin’s brand operates in Tula, a city in western Russia that provides the designer with surprising stylistic inspiration. “Ch4rm presents its own understanding of the aesthetics of Russian beauty salons,” Chekrygin told Highsnobiety. “The source of inspiration can be [seen] not only in the perception of the brand’s elegance, but also in the details of colors, cuts and prints. “ For Spring / Summer 2022, the designer translates the look of his local salons into punchy pieces seemingly taken from a time capsule from the mid-2000s. Liana, a vine often used to decorate the facade of Russian storefronts, exhibits astatto-like embroidery on denim corsets, low-waisted pants, and velor tracksuits. The cute illustrations on the t-shirts and tank tops are inspired by advertisements promoting local beauty salons. Tchekrygin also pays homage to the penchant of the Russians to dress “with or without reason”. “A lot of people wear heels and put on makeup at night every day,” he says. The dresses printed with the suggestion of anatomy are reminiscent of the body contour and, likewise, the jeans painted with manicured fingers whisper the pride that Russian women derive from always looking their best. Taking up Gen Z’s love for all things Y2K, forward-thinking brands like Versace and Miu Miu have already started to make luxurious flashbacks. As on-trend as Ch4rm’s jeans and belly chains are, Chekrygin’s references to the decade have come organically. “The perception of the weather is different here,” he says of provincial Russia, where American fashions such as low-rise pants have never gone out of fashion. As for the nostalgic tall butterflies of Ch4rm? “We didn’t expect them to become a trend,” admits Chekrygin. But wouldn’t you know? Everything old is new again. Stuffed Cashmere Sun Highsnobiety x The Elder Lipstick Highsnobiety x Laurie Sim

