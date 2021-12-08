Former FBI official warns the Capitol riot was a dress rehearsal for what was to come in 2022





An old FBI The official said the January 6 uprising was just a dress rehearsal for what is to come in 2022 and 2024. Former FBI Deputy Director of Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi told MSNBC on Monday that a year ago he would have called what intelligence officials are calling a threat on the horizon something coming, something something we should be aware of and think of as a future threat, he said of domestic threats to American democracy. But the horizon is there, he added. It has been a dress rehearsal for at least a year for radical extremism. He said the Capitol Riot was a foretaste of what was to come during the 2022 midterm in November, noting that QAnon adherents were already trying to seize power at all levels of government. Mr Figliuzzi said former President Donald Trump was putting his people in place. People who are moderate and reasonable Republicans have already announced, I got out, I got out of Congress, I got out of the governor’s office. I’m outside. Now we see people like [David] Lost in Georgia who will be involved in the primary, he said. Why? President Trump needs his man in Georgia. He said the future of US politics will make the Jan.6 riot look pale in comparison. Mr Figliuzzi said the 2024 election will be a major test for US democracy as Mr Trump and his allies work to erode trust in the US political system and government institutions. Now at a much larger level we have a percentage of Americans who won’t trust the election results and the election results themselves will be so chaotic in terms of who couldn’t vote, who couldn’t vote. who tried to vote … up now, the national security analyst said. We need the DOJ to step it up, he added. I have been the voice of reason to those who say they are taking too long at the Department of Justice, in terms of the insurgency investigation. I’m the guy who says, no, 700 warned isn’t slow. They are doing a great job. But Figliuzzi added that not enough was being done to protect election laws as Republican states enacted voting restrictions. He said he thinks the Department of Justice should intervene in a big way. He said the DOJ was playing by boxing rules in a street fight. He added that the department should forget about political looks and optics. Move in. We need legal intervention from the police.

