Martin Joseph Flaherty, of Lincoln, dies at 79

Enlarge + Martin Joseph Flaherty, 79, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at his home. Born in Providence, the son of the late Ambrose S. and Kathleen (Gavin) Flaherty, Martin has lived most of his adult life in New York City. Martin graduated from St. Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, RI, and St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH. Martin served in the Peace Corps in the 1960s, stationed in the Philippines. Professionally he became the manager of a sought-after resort in the Caribbean, starting with RockResorts’ first resort in Caneel Bay in St. John in the US Virgin Islands, then managed exclusive resorts in Anguilla. In a second career, Martin put to use his well-known fashion sense and charming personality as a leading partner at Bergdorf Goodman in New York. After returning to Rhode Island in 2017, Martin gave himself generously in the service of others through faith-based and community organizations. He served in the Sacristy of Saint Martin, helped lead the church’s fundraising campaign in 2020, the men’s group Epiphany Soup Kitchen, and in 2018 set out to revolutionize men’s clothing and accessories. at the Thrifty Goose charity thrift store. He was also active in local government in Lincoln, RI, where he served on the city solicitors council and served as the registry secretary of the Lincoln Town Republican Committee. Martin is survived by his sister, Kathleen McGowan of Venice, Florida; nine nieces and nephews, Michael Flaherty, John Flaherty, Katie Emche, Marya Dunham, Kerry McNulty, Betsy Friedman, Meghan Hall, Mary Flaherty and Tim Flaherty and many great nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Stephen J. Flaherty, Susan M. Flaherty and William A. Flaherty; and uncle of the late Peter McGowan. Her services will be on Friday December 17th at 12 noon at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, 50 Orchard Avenue, Providence. Call hours are Friday, December 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Bellows funeral chapel, 160 River Rd., Lincoln, RI In lieu of flowers, contributions to Martin’s memory at Project for the illumination of the stained-glass windows of the Saint-Martin episcopal church, 50 Orchard Avenue, Providence, RI would be appreciated. For directions and guestbook, please visit Bellows funeral chapel. Provisions entrusted to Bellows funeral chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, RI To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Martin, please visit the flower shop.



