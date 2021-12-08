Kim Kardashian thanks her ex Kanye West by accepting the Fashion Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Kim kardashian

For over a decade, Kim Kardashian West has established herself as a pop culture icon, beauty entrepreneur and force in the fashion industry. She’s also curated an aesthetic that millions of people try to emulate, and her continued style evolution still leaves fans and critics talking.

So it’s no surprise that the 41-year-old mogul has been recognized for her massive influence in 2021. Public Prize, where she received the Fashion Icon Award.

In a tight black jumpsuit, gloves and sunglasses, Kardashian West has come a long way to accept the honor of last year’s winner, Tracee Ellis Ross.

“To receive the fashion icon award herself,” Kardashian West said, “I’m so honored. Thank you.”

Ross wasn’t the superstar’s only cause for gratitude. She also congratulated her ex-husband, Kanye west.

“To Kanye,” she said, “for really introducing me to the world of fashion. I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people, but again, it’s is like a dream that I can wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk. I’m so humbled. “

Kardashian West brought its heightened sense of style to the masses with the launch of its hit shapewear brand Skims in 2019. The company was recently valued at over $ 1 billion, alongside its beauty brands KKW BEAUTY and KKW Fragrance, which she launched in 2017..

“For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West’s style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends globally and has established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry,” Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming, said in a statement announcing the honor of the Kardashian West fashion icon. “To be a cultural inspiration, a trailblazer and more, we look forward to honoring Kim with this year’s People’s Fashion Icon award.”

The pop culture superstar is constantly reinventing himself, launching new trends and navigating new style phases, like his latest looks in collaboration with Balenciaga, with second skin suits and long gloves.

She made the world talk when she walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2021 covered from head to toe (with only her long ponytail visible).

The black Balenciaga featured a long-sleeved turtleneck bodysuit worn under an oversized t-shirt dress with a long pleated train. The edgy outfit was complete with jersey boots, jersey gloves and a mask that covered her face and head.

A a source told PEOPLE at the time that Kim still works closely and receives advice from ex Kanye regarding her outfit choices.

“Even though Kanye is not here tonight, his presence will be felt on the mat,” the source told PEOPLE. “It was Kanye who introduced Kim to Demna [Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga] and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga. “

Kim kardashian

He also helped his ex-wife adopt his new approach to clothing.

“This look at Kim is like a new subculture and a new fashion statement,” the source added. “No logo, no face, but everyone knows it’s her. Kanye gave her the courage to push people’s creativity and imagination through art. It’s the ultimate confidence.”

A long time Keeping up with the Kardashians fans will know that Kardashian West is storing all of her old outfits in one extensive fashion archive, which she showed on the final season of her hit reality TV show.

In addition to Kim’s memorable outfits like the lavender bridesmaid dress she wore for her sister Khlo’s wedding to Lamar Odom and all of her Met Gala looks, the boxes at the star stores filled with all of her blankets. magazines, past fragrance launches and other business projects she has worked on over the years. “Oh my god guys, I have the best records,” Kim said on the show.

Kim’s fashion archive has grown significantly since she first showed a preview to fans in 2017 via Snapchat.

“Do you remember all that? She asked at the time, before listing some of the looks. “Concert of the Princes look at this dress from the cover of Vogue from Alber Lanvin my Met dress I wore this for the Balmain show“

“Everything is labeled,” she added, speaking through more medium. “I brought this to Paris once Vegas on my birthday Basel Art. Jay leno Do you remember that Grammy dress I wore? This Oscar Elton John evening dress? Golden Globes Party“

The star concluded, “The funny thing is I saved it all for memories. Even when Kanye thought he cleaned my closet, I kept it all secret forr my daughter someday. “

People’s Choice Awards 2021 hosted by Kenan Thompson airing simultaneously on NBC and E !.