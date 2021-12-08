JMU Men’s Basketball beats UVa. for the first time in the history of the program | Sports

I think that was the definition of college basketball.

Redshirt first-year goaltender Terell Strickland missed his free throw with less than five seconds left. Strickland didn’t flinch, he went man-to-man with U. Va.s senior forward Jayden Gardner as he tried to score 3 points in the last second to tie the game.

Strickland stayed with him the entire time, keeping the square footage and not making any mistakes. The clock stopped, Gardner fired, the buzzer rang and he missed the correct JMU beat U.Va. for the first time in the history of the program.

I wanted them to believe they could win the game, said JMU head coach Mark Byington. Just going out and being able to make the plays in the home stretch was very difficult, and we probably made one more of them.

It was everything the Atlantic Union Bank Center was intended to be as the Cavaliers headed to Harrisonburg on Tuesday night to face the Dukes. In a match up for two years, JMU started off slow but executed when he scored and beat U.Va. 52-49 to remain undefeated at home.

The Dukes led 44-41 with less than five minutes to go. U.Va. was heating up, going up, and with a few botched mistakes from the JMU, the 12 point lead at one point was rapidly diminishing. Another bucket of second-year Cavalier redshirt forward Kadin Shedrick put the game within one.

The Cavaliers took the lead with less than four minutes to go. Redshirt first-year forward Justin Amadi has found a layup to take the lead, U.Va. made a few free throws for the last two minutes.

That’s what we’ve been working for all summer, said graduate forward Takal Molson. We were built for it.

With less than 40 seconds to go, JMU had the ball. Leading 50-49, Molson had a well-deserved layup, then it was Strickland. When the buzzer sounded, JMU fans stormed the pitch in waves to the point where it was not visible, the Dukes’ student body jumping in the middle and kissing the moment.

We sort of heard of a rumor that even though we win, [the fans] were going to try to storm the game, said junior goalie Vado Morse. It was the first time I had this.

This game was a defensive fight from start to finish. The Cavaliers play pack line defense, a system that places players in the perimeter, and it takes some gritty maneuvering to get into the paint. This kept the Dukes around the arc for 10 minutes.

It was until the team developed their own purple pack and started a 15-3 run in the second half of the first quarter that JMU held U.Va. at 14 points in the first half, a low point of the season.

For the first half, we really played near perfect defense, said Byington.

Morse was the key in this race. The elder in the red shirts was locked up, hit his 3 points and never took his eyes off U.Va. Senior goalie Kihei Clark is the only remaining member of the 2019 U.Va.s National Championship squad.

A 24-14 halftime lead is not very strong, but the first half was full of missed chances for both sides.

I thought our offense had settled into the game, Byington said. We were too excited, I think, at times offensively. I think it helped defensively. I think that [the] the fact that we are really motivated and excited has made our defense even better.

Graduate guard Alonzo Sule played a key role in the top 10 for the Dukes. The Texas state transfer picked up six rebounds and kept his cool. From quick passes to smart shots, he apparently didn’t hear the noise of the all-time high crowd.

The second half was a real testament to what the game meant for everyone involved. It was the 3-point Cavaliers against the Dukes who play in the paint. JMU has never led by more than 13.

Morse fell to the ground face first with just under nine minutes left in regulation. Her legs wiggled up and down, her face on the ground. Sports coaches came to his side with a towel and he stood up with his face in the same towel.

He left the field for a few minutes then came back to finish the job.

It hurt a bit when it happened, I had to take a mental break, Morse said. It will be a game where you have bumps and bruises, and at the end of the day you will have to fight.

JMU defeated U.Va. without two-digit markers; Morse finished with nine. Amadi took seven rebounds, followed by Sule with six. The Dukes lead the U.Va. with 15 points off the bench against four for the Cavaliers.

Gardner led the Cavaliers with 12 points, followed by Clark with 11. Gardner also registered 14 rebounds, a team high and led 11-8 on second chance opportunities.

We can all score, we all believe in each other, said Morse. We all believe in each other no matter who shoots.

JMU improves to 8-2 and faces Radford on Saturday. U.Va. drops to 6-4 (1-0 ACC) and faces Fairleigh Dickenson on December 18 after the break for the final.

Contact Savannah Reger at [email protected] For more sports coverage, follow the sports office on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.