Fashion billionaire Yusaku Maezawa plans to distribute money from space





Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is the founder of online clothing retailer Zozo Inc. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who regularly distributes money on Twitter to attract followers, plans to do the same from space. The 46-year-old fashion mogul took off from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome on Wednesday aboard a Soyuz spacecraft taking him to the International Space Station for a 12-day trip. “I feel like a kid waiting for a school trip,” Maezawa said at a previous press conference. The founder of online clothing retailer Zozo Inc is Japan’s first space tourist. The trip is a prelude to a planned SpaceX trip to the moon, announced in 2018 by Maezawa and the founder of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. Elon Musk. As entrepreneurs usher in a new era in space, Miami tech mogul Lane Bess is also among those taking off this week on a rocket from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. Maezawa, also the first space tourist to visit the ISS in more than a decade, has spent months tweeting about his planned stays beyond Earth’s atmosphere, using the social media platform to recruit other space tourists and even find a life partner to travel with. him on the lunar trip planned for 2023. The billionaire, who tends to share his life too much in tweets, will detail the results of the experiments requested by his fans on his YouTube channel of more than 770,000 subscribers. Hello. It’s launch time in 9 hours. I will wash my body thoroughly, disinfect my skin, wear my space underwear and flight suit, get close to the launch site, wear my space suit, head to the launch pad and board my Soyuz. . pic.twitter.com/N06L4iPYzt Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) (@yousuckMZ) December 7, 2021 The mogul, who dropped out of college and joined a rock band before racking up his fortune, also posted footage of his workouts at a space center outside of Moscow. The trip on the Russian Soyuz MS-20 is estimated at more than $ 88 million for Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano, according to local media estimates. Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin will also be on board. “My dream is finally coming true,” said Maezawa, who returns to earth on December 20. The winners of the billionaire’s online cash distributions – which can be as high as 1 million yen ($ 8,800) – usually receive them by wire transfer; this time, instead of a lottery, Maezawa promised that everyone who participates in the distribution will win and receive a certain amount. The space launch is part of a larger effort to open the ISS to commercial opportunities as NASA seeks to replace the space station with a commercial orbiter by 2030. In September, a SpaceX rocket sent four civilians into orbit, reinforcing Musk’s aspirations for more accessible manned space flight. With a net worth of $ 3.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Maezawa is one of Japan’s most successful entrepreneurs, making headlines with celebrities and splurging on shopping sprees. It started to gain attention in 2016 when he bought a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat for $ 57.3 million, and another for $ 110.5 million the following year. Zozo once grew into one of the leading retailers in Japan by lining up brands on its website and selling bodycon jumpsuits to take measurements for tailored clothing. But the breakneck pace of growth did not last. Maezawa resigned from the management in 2019 after selling a stake in the company. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/this-fashion-billionaire-yusaku-maezawa-plans-to-hand-out-cash-from-space-2641804 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos