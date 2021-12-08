Discover the joy of fashion on campus – Le quadrilatère

Through, Josh Grewal and Lauren Raziano, Editor-in-Chief and Social Media Editor

Fashion seems to be a universal language, especially at Manhattan College. With a very diverse campus, it is inevitable to see the uniqueness of each student by the way they dress and the reasoning behind their respective attire. Like personality, fashion is a representation of the person at hand and what they seem to represent.

Liola Moody, a graduate in political science and international relations, is the founder of the Turnstyle thrift store in Thomas Hall. She sees the store as a link between fashion and happiness at MC.

Turnstyle definitely promotes joy because our whole tagline is My Style… your turn and I think there is a lot to be said about influencing other people’s fashion, especially in your community, Moody said.

Turnstyle is operated by accepting donations from Manhattan College students and allows students to purchase lightly used items which can now be recycled into their personal style.

Turnstyle offers this opportunity by being able to literally transform your style into something new, Moody said. I think it’s really cool to be able to see people in clothes that I used to wear, I know my friends have said similar things. I’ve seen people come to the store and I’m like, Oh my god this is my jacket you are buying, and I think that sense of community, sharing fashion and ideas brings a lot of joy.

Moody also shared his thoughts on how joy can impact what you wear and the way you act.

I think it can have a huge impact, I think on the days that you get up and pull yourself together you tend to feel a lot better, a lot more confident, Moody said. I think the same goes for fashion, when you wear something that you feel really good in and have chosen, that you are very proud of, you tend to have a lot more confidence in yourself and in yourself. feel better about yourself.

Moody encouraged others to try new styles and be confident in what they are wearing.

There really are only a number of fashion faux pas you can make and so many mistakes you can make, Moody said. I would say just do it and have fun and as long as you feel good you look good.

First-year psychology student Rory OConnor talked about how fashion can usually put people’s style in a box and told them not to dress a certain way. He spoke forcefully about how fashion should be free because it is a form of self-expression.

I would just say don’t let anyone put you in a box because I have clear memories of being young and trying to figure out my style and making terrible fashion choices and also trying things out and being. ridiculed by friends or whatever, OConnor said. People said to me, Oh, that’s not your style. But nothing determines what you can and cannot wear. It’s a question of mentality.

Part of cheerful fashion is wearing what makes someone feel confident and at ease, and OConnor has identified their style niche.

I think my style has changed since I moved to New York. I’m more New York style because it’s similar to what I like. My favorite type of clothing is work clothes which are prominent here, and I love the way people dress here with layers and heavy clothing, OConnor said.

Xavier Pea, also a first year psychology student, spoke of fashion and clothing as an extension of the self. As clothes can portray a lot about the people who style them. As New York is a very fashionable city, it is common for people to dress outside of the norm.

Fashion is a way of expressing yourself and it says who you are as a person. Personally, I enjoy trying on different styles and putting together different clothes, Pea said. It creates a form of originality, which I think everyone should aim for, because diversity in the world is something that should be celebrated.

It seems that a lot of people look to others, like celebrities and musical artists, for inspiration. The creativity of others is to be celebrated because it shows how diverse the world can be. Asked about his inspirations, Pea replied the following.

I would say definitely grow up. I used to admire a lot of fashion people like fashion moguls like A $ AP Rocky, Tyler the Creator… I’m just going to admire these rappers and see their styles, Pea said.

A lot of people find it difficult to choose what clothes fit them or what looks good on them. Pea had advice for people who might be thinking just that. As he said, there were plenty of times he questioned his own choice of clothes because he couldn’t tell if he looked good or not.

My advice is you should definitely try new things and new areas and just do your research on different brands and styles, Pea said. There are many different websites that can show you outfits. Like I said before, you do whatever you want and be yourself. It’s the first thing you can do cause you can never be like [anyone else].

Ashley Cross, Ph.D., professor of women and gender studies, recognizes that students at Manhattan College are able to represent their style simply by attending New York University.

You can’t look stylish in New York, can you? You really have to think about what you’re wearing, from your earrings to your costume, said Cross. You just have to be aware of it. So I take care to be you know, to be well dressed and not neglected.

Cross knows his style matches the New York aesthetic.

I think happiness and joy is in my style because I wear what I want to wear and what I love to wear. I like black, I wear black mostly, it’s very New York, but I also try to wear colors too, Cross said.

Cross realizes that having a cheerful character can be more important than style when leading a class discussion.

I don’t know that happiness and joy is as much in my clothes as it is in my personality and how I try to show myself in class and on campus with energy and openness, she said. I try to bring energy and enthusiasm and I try to listen to all of my students, regardless of their background or their performance in class. Style changes very frequently and Dr. Cross said she is aware that students and faculty alike have elevated their style to match.

I think there are a lot of stylish people among the students and among the professors, and I think you know, people of your generation are much better, better dressed and more aware than people of my generation were. at university, she said.

Dr Cross also has a positive outlook on his unique and powerful hairstyle, I think my style is about my silver hair, which came back even better after losing everything to the chemo! Cross wrote in a follow-up email to The Quadrangle.

Whether it’s his style, class or sharing joy with others, Dr. Cross always shares a positive outlook.

We need joy in this world. Dr Cross said. It’s a pretty tough world that everyone was living in and the pandemic is going on, and people are tired and there can’t be enough joy. You know, I lived, I lived in the world and that’s an amazing thing.