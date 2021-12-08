Kelly’s clutch kick lifts runners in dramatic fashion | News, Sports, Jobs

WEIRTON – A tough kid.

This is how Weir High head coach Anthony Santangelo described Red Riders senior Tyler Kelly after his team’s spectacular 54-53 victory over Hancock County rival Oak Glen in the of what was the first game of the season for both teams.

Kelly showed the tenacity her coach knew to be there from the start, finding just enough space in the paint after making an inbound pass to leave the winning shot with 3.5 seconds remaining.

He fell through the hoop, sending the crowded student section behind him into a frenzy.

“Tyler Kelly led us the whole second half”, Santangelo said. “He was doing big shots and he did that one right at the end. He’s a tough kid there. Hope these guys learn from what he brings to the table each day.

“Of course he’s the guy we want with the ball.”

Points gave Kelly 12 in the game, as he also led the team with 11 boards.

“It’s great to start the season like this with an exciting victory in the Battle of Hancock County,” Santangelo said. “The stands were packed, we were on our feet and you could hear our fans, at the end you could hear the Oak Glen fans screaming.

“It was a big battle, this is how it should be every year.”

The clutch bucket came after the Red Riders gave up what had been a 13-point lead early in the third quarter, finding themselves trailing for the first time since the first quarter when Golden Bears Jontae Howard took over. a rebound and landed a long pass past Danny Bridges for a layup, making it a 53-52 game with 46.6 seconds left.

Weir had a missed 3-point shot and sent the Golden Bears to the line for a one-on-one. The free throw was missed and the Red Riders grabbed the rebound, turning the game back the other way with 13.5 seconds left.

After Kelly’s shot fell, the Golden Bears Chair Clark landed a final shot from the half court, but he bounced off the back panel and to the ground.

“Our children held on” Santangelo said. “They had a big race against us and our guys kept fighting. That’s all I can ask them for at the moment. It was a huge gut test and it taught these guys to keep their cool.

Despite the harsh loss, the resilience Oak Glen showed had his veteran coach excited about what the season could hold for him.

“The guys showed a lot of heart”, Golden Bears head coach Jerry Everly said. “They didn’t give up, they fought and almost pulled it out. We did a hell of a job, I’m so proud of them. It shows the heart they have. There are a lot of guys out there who have never been in this situation before.

“We have shown that we can play basketball. It’s a long season. We’ve had our share of tough losses in the past, this one is, but we’ll learn from it and get better from here.

“It’s a pretty good team that we just played and that we almost beat. I think a lot of people would have blown us away by them, and we’ve proven that we can play.

Clark led all scorers with 17 points, four assists and seven rebounds, while Howard downed eight boards and scored 11 points for the Bears. Jared Hissam had three triples and had 15 points to go with four assists. Danny Bridges had eight points.

Oak Glen showed he came to play early, scoring the game’s first seven points. However, Weir woke up as back-to-back Charlie Zegula treys (15 points) quickly put the Riders in the lead, and they led 15-14 after one.

Weir scored the first nine points of the second quarter and increased the lead to 10 at halftime, before a triple early in the third gave him a 13-point advantage.

After that, the Golden Bears came back in charge.

Clark made back-to-back buckets to bring the deficit down to single digits, where he was after three with a 40-32 Red Rider lead.

Clark again scored back-to-back buckets to make it a four-point game, before Kelly’s back-to-back triples reduced the lead to eight points with 4:05 remaining.

The Golden Bears continued to peel, however, until they eventually took the lead, but the magical comeback was not to be.

Josh Boffman had three triples for the Red Riders to finish with nine points, while having six points and four assists.

“Our guys played basketball as a team, and that’s what we talked about,” Santangelo said. “It doesn’t matter who scores the most, the important thing is to win.

“(Oak Glen) are a fantastic team. Coach Everly does a fantastic job every year. They should keep their heads up.

JAYVÉE ACTION

Weir High also won the preliminary contest, 55-38.

The Red Riders were led by 16 points by Isiah Jeter, while Oak Glen’s Dylan Conley scored eight for the Golden Bears.

FOLLOWING

Oak Glen: Welcomes John Marshall Friday Night.

Weir High: Take the road to Linsly on Friday and North Marion on Saturday.

Weir High 54, Oak Glen 53

Oak Glen 14-8-10-21 – 53

High overflow 15-17-8-14 – 54

OAK GLEN (0-1): Bridges 4 0-1 8; Clark 80-217; Arner 0 0-0 0; Cole 0 0-0 0; Hissam 60-0 15; McCauley 0 0-0 0; Howard 5 1-2 11; Dennis 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 24, 1-5; 53.

HIGH SPILL (1-0): Zegula 5 0-0 15; A. Cross 30-4 6; Boffman 30-0 9; G. Croix 20-1 4; Scope 0 0-0 0; Tuner 1 2-2 4; Kelly 5 0-0 12; Wilharm 20-24; Jones 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21, 2-9; 54.

3 POINT GOALS: Oak Glen 4 (Hissam 3, Clark); High 10 spillway (Zegula 5, Boffman 3, Kelly 2). HELP: Oak Glen 15 (Clark 4, Hissam 4); High spillway 15 (A. Croix 5). REBONDS: Oak Glen 31 (Bridges 9); Top 29 spillway (Kelly 11). TURNOVER: Oak Glen 11; High overflow 12.