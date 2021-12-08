Fashion
Kim Kardashian West thanks Kanye West in fashion icon’s speech at Peoples Choice Awards
Kim Kardashian West thanked Kanye West for his role in his journey to become a fashion icon at the 2021 Peoples Choice Awards on Tuesday night.
The show, which has countless awards in various categories such as film, television, animation, music and social media, paid tribute to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star by making her the l fashion icon of 2021.
Before taking the stage at the awards show, Kardashian West was introduced by Tracee Ellis Ross, the fashion icon’s former recipient, who shared a tribute video showcasing some of the most unforgettable looks from entrepreneurs.
Next, Kardashian West took the stage wearing an all-black ensemble, complete with a bodycon dress, stiletto heels, tights, and matching sunglasses.
Oh my god to receive this award from a fashion icon herself, Tracee, I’m so honored, exclaimed the reality TV star before continuing her speech.
Honestly, I am so honored to be here, she shared. I started out as a wardrobe organizer and stylist so winning a fashion icon award is like a pinch moment for me. Every day I have some that designers are ready to work with me.
Before Kardashian West became a household name, the entrepreneur made her debut as a stylist for Paris Hilton. During her speech, she recalled a time when designers were unwilling to collaborate with her. She specifically thanked designer Zac Posen for inviting her to her first Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards years ago.
She joked that some designers started supporting her after she was probably convinced by getting a call from Kanye (West).
Thanks to Kanye, even, for really introducing me to the world of fashion, she added to the applause of the crowd.
Kardashian West filed for divorce from West in February. They share four children together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm 2.
Towards the end of her speech, she explained, I fell in love with fashion and I am so inspired by so many people. It’s like a dream to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things.
After saying she was humbled by the recognition, Kardashian West encouraged her fans to take a risk.
In the intro package, Ross summed up Kardashian West’s style perfectly by calling it risky, daring, and at times risky.
The Skims founder typically makes her most daring fashion statements at the Met Gala every year.
When she first attended the event in 2013, she walked down the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, hand-in-hand with her then-boyfriend, wearing a floral Givenchy dress.
To present the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination at the Met Gala in 2018, Kardashian West rocked a skin-tight gold dress with crosses.
For the 2019 Met Gala, the reality TV star donned a Thierry Mugler wet look in honor of the theme “Party Camp: Notes on Fashion”.
Most recently, Kardashian West took her unique Met Gala look one step further by attending the September event wearing a Balenciaga ensemble that completely covered her body in black cloth from head to toe.
There’s no denying that Kardashian West listens to her own advice and takes risks when it comes to fashion.
