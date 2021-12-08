Fashionable education perpetuates its curriculum. What does this mean for the industry?





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. This is the first in a new series analyzing the impact of fashion education on the future of the industry. As fashion students become increasingly aware of environmental and social issues, fashion education faces an existential question. His response will shape the next generation, with major implications for brands in turn. Fashion education is the birthplace of worldviews and practices for the next generation, says Ben Barry, dean and visiting associate professor of equity and inclusion in the fashion department at Parsons School of Design in New York City . Historically, fashion education has measured its success on its ability to match industry ideology and prepare students for careers in the industry as they were, rather than as they should be. When universities train fashion professionals to be critical of the industry, it impacts their job prospects. There is a lot of conflict among recent graduates as to where they work and where they feel morally safe to participate, says Zinzi de Brouwer, Company and Context Manager and Interim Head of Design at the Amsterdam Fashion Institute (Amfi). In addition to this, tutors are aware of the debts that students often accumulate during their studies and feel responsible for making it useful. It would be immoral of us to produce 140 designers every year just to join the queue to work at oversubscribed houses, says Sarah Gresty, BA Fashion Course Manager at Central Saint Martins (CSM) in London. Changing values ​​lead to changing aspirations. Employee expectations are higher than ever since the pandemic, says Gena Smith, senior vice president of human resources and responsible for global executive and designer recruitment at LVMH. Not only in terms of development and wages, but how they added to their lives in a meaningful and positive way. At CSM, Gresty says about 30% of students now describe themselves as creative practitioners rather than fashion designers, with more art research and activism than traditional roles. As the appeal of heritage brands remains, a growing number of students are forming their own collectives or brands, and building careers outside of major fashion capitals, adds Hywel Davies, director of the CSM’s fashion program. Senior lecturer Maria Nishio, who manages third-year internships, explains that students often return from internships in industry concerned about sustainability, worker well-being and time constraints. In response, the university is trying to endow them with more resourceful and less unnecessary habits, using old hotel sheets as calico and teaming up with LVMH startup Nona Source to use dead tissue.

