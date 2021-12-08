Sarah Hyland’s Marshmallow Couture plus other 2021 People’s Choice Awards fashion hits and misses | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

11:04 p.m. PST, December 7, 2021

The People's Choice Awards have been handed out, and now is the time for Wonderwall.com to judge fashion! Let's start with one of Sarah Hyland's most confusing looks of the night, which served up the marshmallow couture! The star arrived in this puffy white tailoring from Vera Wang, which featured an off-the-shoulder sleeve and super short skirt. At first we were on the fence about this exaggerated choice, that it paired perfectly with the white Christian Louboutins platform, but seeing it from another perspective made us choose a side.

On closer inspection, Sarah Hyland's Vera Wang minidress was actually made up of two pieces, making it an increasingly odd red carpet choice. Although not liking the dress, we enjoyed her beauty look, which included the start of a new hairstyle.

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause was a vision in cheerful red, arriving in this stunning Genny’s gown. The dress featured an interesting neckline, cutouts at the waist and a thigh slit, which showcased her matching red strappy sandals perfectly. But the most shocking element of her look was actually her hair color.

She’s a brunette! Chrishell Stause debuted in a much darker style at the awards show, rocking her generally straight blonde dresses in a rich brown hue.

Kim Kardashian West, who received the Fashion Icon of 2021 award, lived up to the hype in this futuristic pick. The reality TV star’s black Balenciaga outfit, which appeared to consist of a jumpsuit with a skirt over it, was certainly on the cutting edge, as were the Batman-style sunglasses she added. .

JoJo Siwa looked pretty in pink at the PCAs! The social media star and “Dancing with the Stars” finalist sported this mid-length Jenny Packham dreamy model, with semi-sheer tulle sleeves and a pleated, tiered tulle skirt, until the big night. And when it came time to style the dress, she added some sheer shiny pointy toe pumps and a gorgeous hairstyle, which you have to see from the back!

Check out JoJo Siwa’s gorgeous braids! The star wore this elegant half-up, half-down model with her pretty Jenny Packham dress with tulle trim.

It is certainly a look? Halle Berry felt daring at the People’s Choice Awards, opting for this glitter-covered jumpsuit. The busy one-piece featured a half-collar, a center zipper, a thin, ill-fitting waistband, and ankle zippers. The two positive things that can be said about this outfit? We loved the way she matched it with those shiny silver shoes and the Djuladiamond earrings she wore.

We loved the Chelsea Handler’s black and white sleeveless design which included a spaghetti strap and thicker strap in alternating black and white. She cemented her stellar black carpet look with a pair of studded Jimmy Choo.

Another cute black and white look? Sydney Sweeney’s Saint Laurent mini dress. The ‘White Lotus’ star’s short-sleeved design featured a pretty bow at the neckline and paired perfectly with point-toe pumps and a glamorous red lip.

Sydney Sweeney added some sparkle to her Saint Laurent dress by stacking these sparkly necklaces.

Ouch! Even though he appeared as a designer, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s People’s Choice Awards look immediately missed it. The superstar’s Dolce & Gabbana outfit featured contrasting red hues and was topped with a brown bomber jacket.

“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn chose a stylish LBD for PCAs. The star’s strapless design was actually a vintage Dolce & Gabbana star and included a sweetheart neckline. As the dress was simple, she stepped things up when it came time to add accessories

Dripping diamonds! Christine Quinn added a diamond snake-shaped necklace and diamond bracelets to her black Dolce & Gabbana dress, choosing to wear her blonde hair in tight curls and infuse extra glamor via a bold red lip. The following ? A look at her equally blingy shoes

Christine Quinn added these shimmering black pumps which featured embellished suspenders to complete her PCA look.

If you think Paris Jackson’s dress looks familiar to you, you can’t imagine a thing! The star arrived in this maroon Andreas Kronthaler dress for Vivienne Westwood, which looked remarkably like a Vivienne Westwood gown worn by Doja Cat at the 2020 American Music Awards. The design featured the same dramatic sweetheart neckline, gathers and ruffles and a very high slit. A big difference ? Paris added some very bold fishnets and checkered platforms. A great similarity? The two ended up on the miss list. See her wild heels next

Check out Paris Jackson’s bold shoes, which featured a bright checkered print and contrasted with her brown mesh.

Tayshia Adams was a breath of fresh air in fuchsia. The former and newly single, “Bachelorette” donned a sweet and simple strapless Solace London gown with a center slit, which showed off her silver thong Jimmy Choos.

Becky G picked out a not-so-sweet yellow Roberto Cavalli piece. And while it looked secure and classy from the front, a one-shoulder neckline, cutout at the waist and a slit from another angle, that was a whole different story.

Becky G was inches away from a wardrobe malfunction in this Roberto Cavalli dress. The actress’ dress was held in place by two straps, leaving her completely naked on one side. Ouch!

Does Addison Rae’s dress look familiar, aughts teens? If so, there’s a good reason the star’s spaghetti strap and flower-embellished dress is by the one and only Betsey Johnson. She added metallic sandals and a choice of bold jewelry to this retro dress.

Addison Rae added a bit of extra nostalgia with this Christian Dior choker in crimson, which perfectly complemented the floral designs on her vintage Betsey Johnson dress.

Another young star embracing vintage? Charli D’Amelio, who arrived in this bodycon red Dolce & Gabbana dress. The strapless dress featured a sweetheart neckline, plenty of gathers and an asymmetrical skirt. The TikTok come true star added wavy hair, a dark lip and Le Via diamond earrings and a Kallati diamond necklace to complete this throwback to old Hollywood.

While we appreciate her commitment to the color purple, she matched her hair to the shade of her dress, we weren’t fans of Laverne Cox’s PCA pick. The star donned this Jean-Louis Sabaji dress, which featured serious fringe embellishments on an otherwise simple black corset base, for a disappointing miss. She added jewelry from Candy Ice and Anabela Chan with amethysts to complete the purple theme.

ELLE wowed in this candy pink Carolina Herrera costume. We loved the wide leg pants and the way she accessorized a black bra underneath and little undertones.

Donna Farizan’s neon green strapless dress was pretty sheer on its own, it had a simple sweetheart neckline and mid-length silhouette, but the look took a serious turn with those loose black sleeves trimmed with feathers. Next!

Mindy Kaling infused some glitter on the carpet in this Pamella Rolandgown. The short-sleeved dress featured a dazzling neckline that trailed along the bodice, which subtly complemented the all-over shimmer.

Madelyn Cline opted for the avant-garde at PCAs, choosing this two-piece black Versace. The cropped top with an asymmetrical hem and neckline paired perfectly with the low skirt, which included Versace safety pin details and paired well with these strappy sandals. Finish that awesome look? An elegant bun.

Lisa Rinna’s dramatic YSL look certainly made a statement that we just aren’t co-signing it. The reality TV star’s black minidress featured very dramatic sleeves and gathers at the waist, which was a pretty daring shape in itself, but she went for even more excess with these earrings. oversized from the same designer. Complete the look? A subtle choice where she could have taken a risk in super simple strappy black YSL sandals. She wasn’t the only housewife who rocked the dark that night

Kyle Richards looked lovely in a frilly black PCAs mini dress. The MA of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” donned this feminine black dress with lots of tulle and a sparkling belt, completing her look with simple black pumps. The following ? One of her co-stars, who didn’t play it so carefully

If you watch “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” you know star Dorit Kemsley understands a thing or two about tailoring. The star arrived in this jaw-dropping gown, a bodycon black dress with risky cutouts all the way down the bodice. Let’s see it from another angle next

The cutouts of Dorit Kemsley’s daring black dress were even riskier at the back. The dress was nearly backless and certainly made a statement on the PCA carpet.

Shawn Johnson East’s hot pink Alice and Olivia shorts caused a stir in our book. Make things even better? The addition of these matching hot pink pumps and Marina Raphael’s sparkling silver bag.

We weren’t crazy about Garcelle Beauvais’ PCA look. She brought a pop of color, unlike her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmates, but the pink dress blew us away with that dramatic collar and super high slit, which revealed high silver boots underneath.