Andrew Laming employee dresses up as Kyle Rittenhouse for delayed Halloween party | australian politics

Taxpayer-funded staff member for Andrew Laming MP Barclay McGain posed with a toy paintball-style assault rifle dressed as acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who gunned down two Black Lives Matter protesters and was acquitted of all death-related criminal charges in a trial that has deeply divided opinion in the United States.

McGain posted the photo to social media on November 27, 18 months after being sacked as election officer by Laming on a controversial video of schoolchildren denigrating Indigenous Australians. Six months later, he was rehired by Laming, who described McGain as an important asset to his office because of the younger staff relations.

The Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday condemned the staff member’s actions and said it had raised serious concerns with Laming about McGain.

Mr. McGains’ actions were wholly inappropriate and the Prime Minister’s Office reached out to Mr. Laming to voice serious concerns and options for further action, a spokesperson said in a statement.

The employment of election officials is at the discretion of each Member.

The former Gold Coast Young LNP chairman posted a photo of himself on Facebook holding a gel pistol that looks like an assault rifle, wearing a green t-shirt and blue plastic gloves, with the captions, Kyle Rittenhouse on Neighborhood Watch Homework in South Brisbanes this evening.

This was followed by the hashtag #NotGuilty.

Rittenhouse has become a famous figure in right-wing circles after being acquitted last month on charges of the murder of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the murder of Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, during protests for racial justice in Wisconsin last year.

The American teenager shot the men with an assault rifle as he walked the streets of Kenosha with other gunmen acting as a self-proclaimed militia during the anti-racism protests in August 2020. The Legal Team, now 18, claimed he had been acting in self-defense.

McGain confirmed that he was currently employed as an election clerk for Lamings’ office and said that while he was not sure whether the MP saw the post on Facebook, he was not particularly concerned that the costume would affect his employment status as he was outside working hours and Rittenhouse had been found not guilty.

McGain said the costume was intended for a delayed Halloween party, and the assault rifle replica was a toy gel blaster pistol, which fires soft gel pellets. Although many states have banned gel jets or require a firearms license to own them, they remain legal in Queensland.

The photograph posted online shows McGain on a private balcony.

McGain said the costume wasn’t necessarily an endorsement or condemnation of Rittenhouses’ actions.

I thought it was topical. He had just been found not guilty, and you know, like any Halloween costume, I guess you’re trying to turn people on, to entertain people.

Ditto someone who dresses like Edward in Silver Hands doesn’t say, oh, you know he was great with kids.

The staff member said those who offended the costume must learn to respect the rule of law.

He was clearly found not guilty. You know, this guy, his whole life will never be the same. You know, hell can never go down to the stores for a cup of coffee. Hell will never be able to get a normal job where it just isn’t recognized by people. Like that, it changed his whole life forever, and it was because of the media response he received, which in my opinion presented him as someone who came out with the intent to kill. people of color because he disagreed with their political views.

McGain has already been embroiled in controversy after he was filmed in 2019 interviewing students leaving school on the Gold Coast about whether the Australian flag and anthem should be kept or scrapped.

In images posted to the Gold Coast Young LNP Facebook page, which was later deleted, McGain was seen laughing when a school leaver said: I mean, we have to stop celebrating a culture who couldn’t even invent the bloody wheel for god’s sake. We have to start enjoying and living in western culture.

Laming hired McGain as an election official, a taxpayer-funded post, in February 2020, while the staff member was still under the party’s investigation.

In June 2020, the MP said that after learning about the material, staff members employed in [his] the office was terminated.

However, in March 2021 Laming confirmed to Sky News that McGain was back on the payroll after being forced to be absent for six months. McGain says he was officially welcomed in early January.

Laming defended the decision to reinstate McGain, saying the impressive knowledge of young staff and young networks is something very important to politicians.

Barclay McGain has tried to be entertaining, funny, satire and parody at times and often his humor falls completely flat, but that’s not a reason for a life sentence either, Laming told Sky News.

Politicians should range from the 15 year olds who will vote in the next election to the older Australians.

When approached for comment, Laming did not deny that McGain was currently employed with him, stating instead that he was unwilling to comment.

Laming also declined to comment on whether he thought the costume and the post was appropriate behavior for a political staff member.

After the schoolchildren video came out, McGain was suspended, and then resigned, from the Liberal Party.

He later said he felt the LNP reacted to the backlash from the video by throwing young teenagers under the bus, to make it look like we had become thugs using the party brand.

McGain also shared a Snapchat of himself smiling while posing in front of an antique-style piggy bank depicting a black person with exaggerated features similar to those depicted in offensive blackface cartoons just days after the video was taken down that led to its suspension.

Defending the photo, McGain said the photo was taken to express the irony of myself being portrayed in the media as someone who disrespects Indigenous culture when in reality I grew up over the past 12 years, with an Indigenous stepfather, who has always respected and honored his Indigenous heritage.

Guardian Australia has chosen not to publish the photo.