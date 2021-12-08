The list: the most important fashion news for December





“The list” is PAPERthe definitive recap of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we’ve hosted the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll below to see what’s in store for December. Eckhaus Latta launches the first line for children This has been a huge year for fashionable babies, with luxury brands like Thom Browne and The Row all adding children’s clothing to their repertoire. The latest entrant is Eckhaus Latta, whose first children’s collection consists of nine styles in sizes 0 months to 5Toddler and features plenty of branded designs with features for little humans. The campaign features a cast of young stars at Zoe Latta’s Los Angeles home, each dancing to their favorite song. Available now on EckhausLatta.com PatBo’s first sportswear line PatBO enters the sportswear space with the launch of its first sports equipment. The Brazilian luxury brand’s first performance-based capsule is made from sustainable recycled fabrics with moisture-wicking technology and features iconic PatBO cutouts. Among the styles are catsuits, biker shorts, sweat jackets and ultra-high waisted leggings, all priced between $ 128 and $ 178. Available now on PatBO.com Ashish Calendar With House of Voltaire Ashish, the brand known for its colorful glitter, is releasing a limited edition calendar with House of Voltaire, following on from its 2019 GAZE photography release. The images offer an exploration of queer desire across the seasons, overturning the pin calendar -up traditional. . “I wanted to create images of sexual joy, and the wall calendar format seemed perfect as an everyday object to remind us of the joy that our sexuality can bring us every day of the year,” said designer Ashish Gupta. . Available for pre-order on houseofvoltaire.org for 75 St. Germain x Anna Sui Tote Bag Courtesy of Saint-Germain First seen on Anna Sui’s SS22 runway show in NYFW, the new St. Germain x Anna Sui tote bag features a blue and green floral crochet pattern and is designed to hold the brand’s 750ml bottle. elderflower liqueur. The tote includes a QR code that leads to the St. Germain page filled with cocktail recipes. “I hope people enjoy this collaboration, the design of the tote (and my Pear Social cocktail) as a finishing touch to their outfits and cocktails,” Sui said, “and that they improve their gatherings and giveaways. this season with the greatest pleasure. “ The St. Germain x Anna Sui Bottle Tote is available to order at ReserveBar for $ 220 Miron Crosby opens second store in Aspen Aspen residents can now taste Dallas’ beloved western cowboy boots thanks to Miron Crosby, who just opened a store in the ski resort. The 2,000 square foot studio offers Crosby boots for women, men and mini, as well as a mix of home and lifestyle accessories and a dedicated space for customizing your bespoke boots. “We really can’t wait to add our own West Texas touch to one of our favorite places,” said Sarah Means, co-founder of Miron Crosby. “From people and landscapes, to the spirit of adventure and sense of style, we believe the magic of Aspen perfectly captures the heart of the Miron Crosby brand. Open now at 520 East Cooper Avenue

