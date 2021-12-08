These are the best car and fashion collaborations





The automotive world and the fashion world are two that have collided on several occasions. In fact, these are two worlds that often enjoy collaborating with each other, creating unique pieces that fans of both covet. BMW is a brand that has worked with artists and fashion designers on numerous occasions, having done everything from letting an artist paint a car to selling a special edition version of a car designed by an artist from fashion. However, BMW is not the only car brand to work with fashion designers. So let’s see the best. BMW M2 Competition by Futura 2000 If you’re from New York, you’ve probably heard of Futura 2000, a graffiti artist who has been around for decades and now works with ultra high-end fashion brands. BMW and Futura worked together and he hand painted an M2 competition with his own design. This exact design was later reproduced by BMW and painted on a few M2 competitions to be sold to customers with deep pockets. The unique design of the Futura 2000 M2 circular saw was entirely its own and hand painted, which makes it special among these cars. BMW x Kith BMW M4 Competition Shortly after the reveal of the BMW M4 competition, the Bavarians teamed up with New York-based fashion designer Ronny Fieg, founder of Kith, for a collaboration based on his new sports car. What they came up with was a BMW M4 competition that featured Kith badges that mimicked the M badges, newly designed cockades and leather embossing on the interior. It’s not as personalized as Futura’s M2 Competition but those who love Kith love this collaboration. Goal Léon Dore x Porsche I like it when function and form come together in a beautiful harmony. This collaboration between Porsche and Goal Léon Doré designer Teddy Santis is just that. It’s a new take on the classic late 70s / early 80s Porsche 911 SC (Super Carrera). It wears the classic Porsche olive color, has a roof rack full of vintage gear, seats Pearlized Recaro and a cream interior. It’s a great car that not only looks cool, but looks like it’s great to own. Chrome Hearts x Rolls-Royce When Drake unveiled his custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan, it has attracted an incredible amount of attention. This is mainly because of the amount of changes made. The entire interior has been re-upholstered, with black leather stitched with diamonds throughout, quilted leather armrests and an embossed fleur-de-lis. Looks like the interior of a Louisiana vampire’s room. It’s super cool and dark! Virgil Abloh x Maybach Again, when form meets function, beautiful creations are made. This Mercedes-Maybach designed by longtime Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, who died just days before this car was unveiled, is a stunning Grand Tourer Safari off-road. It sounds like something James Bond would use to tackle rough terrain on Mars and it’s fantastic. Its rich material mix, luxurious design, and seemingly rugged durability instantly make it one of the coolest automotive / fashion collaborations of all time. Fragment x Maserati Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara is known for pushing the boundaries of streetwear clothing lines, so everyone is excited when he unveils a new collaboration. His Fragment Design Studio took the world by surprise when he unveiled a project earlier this year with Italian car manufacturer Maserati. “A Japanese concept which perfectly combines the rebellious style of Fujiwara and the daring spirit of Maserati”, specifies the Maserati press release. The stars of this project are the Maserati Ghiblis which feature glossy black and white finishes, combined with design elements in opaque black. Even the grille has undergone a makeover with a unique logo designed specifically for this collaboration. To complete the exteriors, the Ghibli Operanera and Ghibli Operabianca are fitted with 20 matte black Urano rims and a specific badge with the Fragment logo on the C-pillar. The interior design is distinguished by premium leather and Alcantara, with contrasting silver inserts for the vertical seams and the Trident on the headrests. The seat belts are dark blue. Only 175 cars were produced with a capsule collection.

