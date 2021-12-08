25 hours in the life of stylist Ola Ebiti

Time is elusive. It always runs away with you when you want it to slow down, then drags when you want it to speed up. But there is one thing we can all agree on: there never seems to be enough to achieve our goals or just sit back and enjoy the moment.

This is certainly the case for the stylist Ola Ebiti, who dressed Wizkid, Solange Knowles, Davido and Mr Eazi. With a roster of clients and star brands under her belt, Ola’s life goes by quickly, going from meetings with future designers to visiting exhibitions and a busy schedule of evening events.

You are now about to spend a day with the stylist himself to see how he makes time work for him, as well as what he would do with an extra hour in his life.

Let’s see if you can follow along.

“No two days are the same for me. If I shoot, I get up at 5 or 6 in the morning so that I can practice before I start working. If the weather is nice, I’ll do it in the park behind me – it’s beautiful and very secluded. Exercising helps me feel like I can do just about anything in my day. “

“On the days when I’m not photographing, I leave my house at 9 am to meet photographers and new creators. I’m eyeing a studio in Greenwich Design district, but until then I’ll go to their studio or cafes like Greenwich Grind for lunch. I also love Hokey Pokey in London Bridge. If I go to East London, I’m usually at Ozone in London Fields. “

“If I work from home, I’m at my desk at 11:30 am after listening to American music and news. Depending on how busy the day is, I work on e-mails until 7 p.m. If I do research, I might not finish until 10 or 11 p.m.

“I like my own business when I’m working, but I like listening to podcasts while I’m working, like The cutting room floor, For Harriet, INFANTRY (which looks at the gray areas of pop culture and show business), Talking Art and Even the rich. I also like the culture of reality TV, and especially the Real housewives franchise.

“On the rare days off, I like to see art exhibitions. They open my mind and inform about the type of images I want to make. Artists that I admire at the moment include Kerry James Marshall, Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, who is a strong influence for me, and my recent obsession, Noah Davis. I think Cece Philips is really great too. “

“In the evenings I’ll go to events – the other day I had nine in one night – or host my own. A few of my friends live in Greenwich, so at least once a week we go to the other’s house or go out for dinner. We are also part of Grouped together, a collective for blacks and POCs in the desert and nature. We go out into nature or take long walks, which is what I love to do. I have a very social group of friends; we still have things going on.

“If I had an extra hour in the day, I would sleep. I don’t have a healthy sleep pattern – the days aren’t long enough to do everything I have to do! I like nights when the clock goes back and I have an extra hour in bed.

“In Nigerian culture, there is a more relaxed attitude towards time. In the UK everything is limited in time and you are almost running to catch up. In Nigeria, you can almost make you wait. I have to admit I’m not always on time, but I try not to be late, even on trend. “

