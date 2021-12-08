Fashion
25 hours in the life of stylist Ola Ebiti
Time is elusive. It always runs away with you when you want it to slow down, then drags when you want it to speed up. But there is one thing we can all agree on: there never seems to be enough to achieve our goals or just sit back and enjoy the moment.
This is certainly the case for the stylist Ola Ebiti, who dressed Wizkid, Solange Knowles, Davido and Mr Eazi. With a roster of clients and star brands under her belt, Ola’s life goes by quickly, going from meetings with future designers to visiting exhibitions and a busy schedule of evening events.
As a man who knows how to spend his hours, we couldn’t think of a better recruit to present GUCCI 25H – a first suite of contemporary fine watchmaking designs that make timekeeping a decadent and enjoyable experience. Showcasing an ultra-slim sport-luxury design with iconic Gucci details, these watches are a Swiss design triumph that fits any look on your busy schedule.
You are now about to spend a day with the stylist himself to see how he makes time work for him, as well as what he would do with an extra hour in his life.
Let’s see if you can follow along.
“No two days are the same for me. If I shoot, I get up at 5 or 6 in the morning so that I can practice before I start working. If the weather is nice, I’ll do it in the park behind me – it’s beautiful and very secluded. Exercising helps me feel like I can do just about anything in my day. “
“On the days when I’m not photographing, I leave my house at 9 am to meet photographers and new creators. I’m eyeing a studio in Greenwich Design district, but until then I’ll go to their studio or cafes like Greenwich Grind for lunch. I also love Hokey Pokey in London Bridge. If I go to East London, I’m usually at Ozone in London Fields. “
“If I work from home, I’m at my desk at 11:30 am after listening to American music and news. Depending on how busy the day is, I work on e-mails until 7 p.m. If I do research, I might not finish until 10 or 11 p.m.
“I like my own business when I’m working, but I like listening to podcasts while I’m working, like The cutting room floor, For Harriet, INFANTRY (which looks at the gray areas of pop culture and show business), Talking Art and Even the rich. I also like the culture of reality TV, and especially the Real housewives franchise.
“On the rare days off, I like to see art exhibitions. They open my mind and inform about the type of images I want to make. Artists that I admire at the moment include Kerry James Marshall, Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, who is a strong influence for me, and my recent obsession, Noah Davis. I think Cece Philips is really great too. “
“In the evenings I’ll go to events – the other day I had nine in one night – or host my own. A few of my friends live in Greenwich, so at least once a week we go to the other’s house or go out for dinner. We are also part of Grouped together, a collective for blacks and POCs in the desert and nature. We go out into nature or take long walks, which is what I love to do. I have a very social group of friends; we still have things going on.
“If I had an extra hour in the day, I would sleep. I don’t have a healthy sleep pattern – the days aren’t long enough to do everything I have to do! I like nights when the clock goes back and I have an extra hour in bed.
“In Nigerian culture, there is a more relaxed attitude towards time. In the UK everything is limited in time and you are almost running to catch up. In Nigeria, you can almost make you wait. I have to admit I’m not always on time, but I try not to be late, even on trend. “
Buy the GUCCI 25H tall watch collection here
Special thanks to The standard, Greenwich Design District and Greenwich Grind
Sources
2/ https://www.esquire.com/uk/style/fashion/a38157595/25-hours-in-the-life-of-stylist-ola-ebiti/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]