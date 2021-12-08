Fashion
Everyone has an opinion on Lana Del Rey’s recent red carpet look
By now you’ve probably seen Lana Del Reys watching the past few weeks Variety Hitmakers event. While other musicians were right in Balmain or Sergio Hudson, Del Rey turned to high fashion and apparently got his outfit from Gen Z’s favorite, but still controversial, online outpost: Shein. . The singer opted for a green marbled mini dress, with cutouts and straps across her chest. It wasn’t long before fans found the dress (or at the very least a doppelganger) on the fast fashion site, priced at just $ 18. The price notwithstanding, some immediately questioned Del Reys’ choice, as well as the styling which included a black jacket on top and suede knee-length boots. Others were in the throw over your partner’s jacket to keep warm after an aesthetic night out without worrying about the look. But, unsurprisingly, just about everyone had opinions.
As they always seem to be, reviews were loudest, calling the look unpolished and unworthy of the wearer. Many have pleaded (to no one in particular) for Del Rey to find a new stylist and become the fashion icon she thinks she can be. But it was Lana Del Rey that was talking about. The woman who bought her Grammy 2020 dress at A mall. She never showed much interest in the traditional high fashion system. If she wanted to sit in the front row of salons and choose from showrooms, designers would probably love to have her, but she has repeatedly proven that luxury is not her priority.
Many Del Reys fans are aware of the singers’ lack of interest in an overly refined style and have come to his defense as critics continued to attack him for his divisive look. One fan saw the outfit as a reference to Lizzy Grant, Del Rey’s original stage character. It’s so motel chic that she’s the sweetheart of the trailer park she loves to dance for money she loves to sing in biker bars, they wrote.
Eventually, the speech got out of hand to a point where Madonnas’ daughter Lourdes Leon felt she had to step in to defend Del Rey. She posted a photo of the look on her Instagram Stories, writing, IDGAF, I love it lol. She can literally wear anything and it won’t affect her. If she wanted to have a career in high fashion and go to catwalks, everyone would still have her and gag because it’s Lana, it’s the power to become yourself, people follow you.
Leon continued, calling out other stars for always going for the same designers. Everyone wearing Bottega & Schiaparelli & sister said you get this Shein dress I wear with the guy I just fucked a jacket and Schutz boots on. Leon ended his rant with a simple word for Del Rey: icon.
It’s important to note that while Del Rey can wear whatever she wants, choosing a Shein dress (if that’s actually where she’s from) comes with unaesthetic baggage. In recent years, the company has faced a lot of controversy for copying designs from small brands, selling offensive products like a necklace with a swastika and allegedly forced workers in their factories to work 75 hours a week with only one day off per month. There is some evidence that Del Rey got the dress from a different site, called Fairy girl, who sells the design for $ 38, but it looks like, regardless, it was definitely a quick fashion buy.
Still, Leon makes an interesting point. These days, stars are expected to be pretty much two things – it doesn’t matter what they got famous for, whether it’s singing, acting, etc. and a fashion icon. In the age of the internet and social media, almost no red carpet or event goes overlooked, so celebrities are forced to always be on their A-game, pulling on new looks and creating moments of love. icon design. But Del Rey didn’t sign up for it, she signed up to compose and sing and her red carpet look proved that was all she had to do. She left the event that night in her green minidress with the Hitmakers Decade Award in her hand, a great honor that would have been bestowed upon her no matter what she wore.
